Additional Sioux Valley Energy Operation Roundup grants were awarded to the following organizations in December:

Bishop Dudley Hospitality House (Minnehaha)

Brookings County Historical Society (Brookings, Lake, Moody & Minnehaha)

Character on Track (all SD counties)

Chester Area School (Brookings, Lake, Moody & Minnehaha)

Chester Area School Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Brookings, Lake, Minnehaha & Moody)

Child’s Remembrance Garden-Luverne Area Community Foundation (Pipestone & Rock)

Christ Lutheran Church Daycare (Minnehaha)

East Dakota Transit (Lake)

ELC-Pipestone (Educational Learning Center) (Brookings & Pipestone)

Flandreau After Prom Organization (Moody)

Generations, Inc. (Pipestone & Rock)

Jasper Community Ambulance (Pipestone & Rock)

Lake County 4-H Leaders (Lake, Minnehaha & Moody)

ORR Boys Basketball-Class of 2028 (Lake & Moody)

ORR Girls Basketball-Class of 2030 (Lake & Moody)

Pipestone County Historical Society (Pipestone)

Pipestone Hiawatha Park Commission, Lights at the Lodge Event (Pipestone)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of SD, Inc (All counties)

Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation (Minnehaha)

South Dakota Youth Foundation, Inc (Brookings & Minnehaha)

S.T.A.R.S.-Brookings Interagency Council (Brookings)