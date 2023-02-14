Chester graduate Ben Schoeberl is returning to his roots with his student teaching placement.
Schoeberl, a current Dakota State University student, is student-teaching under Alyssa Baumberger, a first-grade teacher at Chester Elementary School, this semester. As a person who enjoys a small community with lots of time to get to know students, Schoeberl said, it’s a good fit for him.
“It’s totally new and totally different from when I was in there,” he said.
Schoeberl is earning a degree in elementary education, with minors in English language learning, reading and technology, as well as a coaching endorsement. Being flexible can make one a better teacher and make the teacher more employable, he said. Even when he’s not in a classroom, he wants to keep teaching.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to coach,” he said. “Basketball and football, I’m hoping to coach those, but I’m also open to learning about new sports.”
When he finishes with his student teaching placements in December, Schoeberl said he hopes to stay local. He knows he wants to teach in South Dakota, and the closer he is to Chester, the closer he is to family. Furthermore, he hopes to stay in a small, tight-knit community where he can get to know his students, fellow teachers and neighbors well.
Eric Knight, a former fourth-grade teacher at Chester Elementary School, inspired Schoeberl to take up teaching as a profession. Knight is now the superintendent for the Centerville School District, located southwest of Sioux Falls.
“He made a big impact on me. He made you feel like he was there for you,” Schoeberl said. “I figured education was a way to make that big impact on future generations.”
Schoeberl’s teaching assistant experience as a high school senior also pushed him down this path.
“A lot of them [the students] just remembered me. Some of them hugged me, and I felt like I could make a bigger impact in younger grades,” he said. “A lot of them, they have an ‘aha’ moment where a lightbulb goes off.”
He also worked at a community center afterschool program for four years. Though he was unsure at first, interacting with those children every day made him realize he was going into the right profession, he said.
So far, Schoeberl has enjoyed his student teaching. Getting to know his students is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, and he’s looking to continue that in his next semester of student teaching. Schoeberl will stay in the Chester Elementary School and follow his first-grade students into second grade.
“I like getting to know the kids. A lot of times, I’ll sit with kids at lunch and build those relationships one on one,” Schoeberl said.
He said he’s looking forward to following the students through the end of one school year and the beginning of the next. He’ll be able to see how the children have matured, how much learning they’ve retained through the summer and how they react in different situations.
Though Schoeberl loves his job, it’s not without its challenges, and he plans to face them head on. Through his student teaching, he wants to improve his time management skills, apply what he’s learned at DSU to the classroom setting and keep giving positive comments. Getting to know his students’ strengths and weaknesses is key to his – and their – success.
“You’ve got to differentiate your instruction and meet the curriculum,” he said. “That’s the toughest thing, I’m finding, learning what makes each student click and how you can best help them.”