Ben Schoeberl.jpg

BEN SCHOEBERL, a student teacher at Chester Elementary School, poses for a photo on Friday. Schoeberl, a Chester graduate, is currently working with Alyssa Baumberger's first-grade class.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Chester graduate Ben Schoeberl is returning to his roots with his student teaching placement.

Schoeberl, a current Dakota State University student, is student-teaching under Alyssa Baumberger, a first-grade teacher at Chester Elementary School, this semester. As a person who enjoys a small community with lots of time to get to know students, Schoeberl said, it’s a good fit for him.