Jerae Wire and Adam Shaw

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Following a cancelled election, Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire have officially been sworn into new terms as Madison city commissioners. The pair took their oaths of office during Monday’s meeting, with the recitation being led by the city’s Finance Officer Sonya Wilt.

Shaw will be returning to his role as the commissioner of finance and revenue, while Wire will remain as the utilities commissioner. After the oaths, commissioners passed a resolution adopting the powers and duties for Mayor Roy Lindsay and the rest of the commission.