Following a cancelled election, Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire have officially been sworn into new terms as Madison city commissioners. The pair took their oaths of office during Monday’s meeting, with the recitation being led by the city’s Finance Officer Sonya Wilt.
Shaw will be returning to his role as the commissioner of finance and revenue, while Wire will remain as the utilities commissioner. After the oaths, commissioners passed a resolution adopting the powers and duties for Mayor Roy Lindsay and the rest of the commission.
As part of this, commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Dybdahl were renamed to their positions as the commissioner of public works and the public safety commissioner. City Administrator Jameson Berreth explained that these powers and duties have been designed to function in the same manner as in previous years.
Other business included:
— Commissioners approved the first reading of Ordinance 1657, which rezones Madison’s Floral Shop to be part of the city’s agricultural district. This was done to accommodate the large-scale renovations owner Brittany Waldman has planned for this summer.
— Commissioners approved the renewal of Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine licenses for 11 local businesses, including Dakota Cinema, Sundog Coffee and Los Tapatios among others.
— Commissioners awarded bid no. 920 for improvements to the Madison Municipal Airport including reconstruction of hanger taxi lanes as well as driving and parking lots up to the airport. The bid was awarded to Asphalt Surfacing Company out of Sioux Falls for $694,962.06. Berreth said that this is less than their original estimate, yet higher than their budgeted amount, but the city is currently awaiting a response on a request for additional funding from FFA. Should they fail to receive this funding, a change order to adjust the scope of the project may be necessary.
Additionally, the city’s finance and utility billing offices will be closed May 8-10 for employee training; payments can still be dropped in the payment boxes at City Hall. The commission’s next regular meeting will be May 15 at 5:30 p.m.