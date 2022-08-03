First, she is becoming a third-generation Jackrabbit. She is getting ready to head to South Dakota State University in a few weeks to study animal science, with hopes of potentially going to veterinary school.
Second, she is a third-generation 4-H’er.
“Both of my parents were 4-H members and so were all of my aunts,” the recent Madison High School graduate said. “Both of my grandmas did 4-H, too.”
So, even from birth, it was “a given” that Morse would be involved with 4-H.
Although she began showing livestock before she was even an official member of 4-H, Morse joined the organization as soon as it was allowed — at the age of eight years old.
Since 2011, which was her first year, she has participated in special foods, public presentation, fashion revue, photography, foods and nutrition, home environment, constructed clothing, visual arts and woodworking.
“There’s so many opportunities,” Morse said. “I did my woodworking project in a workshop they hosted.”
However, following in her father’s footsteps again, she most notably showed pigs and beef all 11 years of her 4-H career.
“My favorite thing to show is beef,” Morse said. “My first one was named Socks.”
Beef was also where she earned a lot of her hardware. Last year, she was awarded Reserve Champion for her crossbred steer at the South Dakota State Fair. She also received the Lake County Sportsmanship Award in 2018 and, most recently, the Lake County 4-H Scholarship.
Mostly, however, she participated in 4-H for a love of the the organization’s activities.
“I just enjoy animals,” Morse said. “I grew up on a farm northwest of town and I was always around animals.”
Morse also said that 4-H allowed her to meet an array of new people. Many friendships that began when she became a member remain strong today.
“We’ve grown up together,” Morse said.
This week is Lake County Achievement Das in Madison. And this will be the last Achievement Days where Morse will compete. At 18 years old, she will no longer be eligible after this year. And for her, this will be bittersweet.
“I’m just looking forward to one last time showing in Lake County,” Morse said. “It’s gone really fast, but I’ve really enjoyed all the good times I had.”
Although she is leaving for Brookings soon, this will not be the last time Morse will be seen around the Lake County 4-H grounds. She said that 4-H leaders are always looking for help, and she plans to return to help younger kids experience 4-H the same way she did.
“It’s a very good thing to be a part of,” Morse said. “With such a wide range, there’s something for everybody.”