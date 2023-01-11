Over the last several months, landowners in Lake County have been voicing their concerns for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS). The project, which would stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa with 2,000 miles of pipe, has been a topic of significant contention.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission, landowners were given an opportunity to provide comment. Three delivered in-person speeches; a fourth was represented via a message read by Aaron Johnson, who was elected as the commission’s chair at the start of the meeting. Jody Ackerman was elected vice chair.
The message, written by Ron and Carol Klein, cited a variety of concerns including insurance issues and the continued threat of eminent domain. Like other landowners, the Kleins are also deeply worried about the safety of residents living near the pipeline.
“What if it leaks and kills a grandchild who is working on our adjacent property?” the Kleins asked. “Money and greed can’t replace human life.”
The message’s mention of insurance is noteworthy as several landowners have said their insurance companies refuse to cover anything related to hazardous pipelines.
SCS has said they will be totally liable, but the Kleins noted that this doesn’t matter if the company goes under or is sold to another entity.
“You can’t sue a defunct company,” they wrote.
Though SCS has stated they intend to offer easement agreements and fair compensation to all affected landowners, they have yet to take eminent domain off the table.
The Kleins condemned this action, writing, “We landowners worked hard to buy our land for our use, not to line some rich investors’ pockets.”
Betty Strom, Charlie Johnson and Linda Rippentrop were the other Lake County landowners who spoke at the meeting. Each echoed the concerns of the Kleins while also bringing their own nuances to the situation.
“The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) keeps telling us that we need to go to our counties to talk about siting and the distances for the setbacks from schools, occupied households and waterways,” Strom said.
This is important because, according to South Dakota law, the routing of all pipelines is under the explicit jurisdiction of the counties. Strom urged commission members to use their power to create a moratorium, which would stall SCS progress so the county could engage in additional research.
However, it’s not a perfect system. South Dakota law also states that moratoriums can be superseded by the PUC if they are found to be overly restrictive. Recently, counties have faced legal action for passing such moratoriums. Brown, Spink, McPherson and Edmunds counties have all been sued by SCS in the last few months.
“I echo what’s already been stated; we need to take time to look at what’s going on, and I think we need to be transparent so that anything we discuss with these pipelines are done in public and for the public good,” Charlie Johnson said.
Rippentrop agreed with these sentiments and cited the 2020 leak in Satartia, Miss., as proof of the damage carbon dioxide can cause.
“Sometimes we do things the easy way, sometimes we do things the right way,” she said. “Let’s make sure we do this the right way for our landowners, residents and generations to come.”
Aaron Johnson responded to the public comments by voicing support for a moratorium and subsequent ordinances against the proposed pipeline route, saying that they would be prepared for the commission’s February meeting.
He attempted to make a motion for the moratorium but was stopped by Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, who said action cannot be taken off public comments. At her request, the commission then moved to an executive session to discuss legal counsel.