Over the last several months, landowners in Lake County have been voicing their concerns for the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS). The project, which would stretch across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa with 2,000 miles of pipe, has been a topic of significant contention.

During Wednesday’s meeting of the Lake County Planning & Zoning Commission, landowners were given an opportunity to provide comment. Three delivered in-person speeches; a fourth was represented via a message read by Aaron Johnson, who was elected as the commission’s chair at the start of the meeting. Jody Ackerman was elected vice chair.