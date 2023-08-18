HOWARD'S Abby Aslesen goes up for a basket in the fourth quarter against Castlewood at the Class B State Tournament in Huron. The Howard High School senior recently committed to continue playing basketball at Valley City State University.
The game of basketball is a family affair for Abby Aslesen. Her parents, Travis and Janna, both played college basketball. Her older sister Elsie just wrapped up a successful basketball career at Dakota State University, and her older brother is a member of the Dakota Wesleyan University basketball team.
Abby is following in all of their footsteps, as she recently committed to Valley City State University to continue playing basketball after she graduates from Howard High School next spring.
“Having the opportunity to play ball at the next level means the world,” Aslesen said. “I was in sixth grade when my sister started her collegiate career, and I was a freshman when my brother committed to Dakota Wesleyan. It has been my biggest dream since then.”
Valley City State is coming off a season in which they went 14-14 and lost in the opening round of the NSAA Tournament. Aslesen said the welcoming environment that the coaches have created around that program was a big deciding factor in her decision to commit to being a Viking.
“Coach Vanessa Johnson and Coach Taylor Henningsgard were so helpful and supportive when I first started my recruiting process. Along with that, I was given the privilege to meet some players on the women’s basketball team, and they have been some of the most friendly and welcoming girls I have met.”
Throughout Aslesen’s recruitment, she leaned on her sister Elsie for guidance.
“My sister and I have competed our whole lives, but I wouldn’t have changed that for the world,” Aslesen said. “Competing against her and being able to watch her play has made me such a better basketball player. She has given me so much insight on college basketball. Having her there for guidance while I was making my decision really helped.”
This past season, Aslesen was named to the Class B All-State Second Team. During her junior year, she averaged 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers placed seventh overall at the Class B State Tournament and finished the season with a 20-6 record.
Aslesen will be the lone returning starter from last year’s team and is looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role for the Tigers this winter.
“This season for Howard, our goal is the same as always. We want to win,” Aslesen said. “Every girl that will play a major role for our varsity team this year was on the team last year that made it to state. They know what type of season it takes to achieve that, and they want to go back to that tournament just as bad as I do. I also want to make the moments last this year. The season is over in the blink of an eye, and I want to make as many memories as I can this year.”
Aslesen started playing basketball when she was six years old. She’s looking forward to the next chapter of her basketball career at Valley City, but for now she’s focused on soaking in every moment during her final season as a member of the Howard Tigers basketball program.
“The things I will miss the most are my teammates and the Howard community,” Aslesen said. “My basketball teammates are some of my closest friends, and I am going to miss every single one of them. I am going to miss the community so much as well. The Howard gym is almost packed every time we play there. They have been so supportive to my team and me, and I can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”