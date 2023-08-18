Abby Aslesen

HOWARD'S Abby Aslesen goes up for a basket in the fourth quarter against Castlewood at the Class B State Tournament in Huron. The Howard High School senior recently committed to continue playing basketball at Valley City State University. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The game of basketball is a family affair for Abby Aslesen. Her parents, Travis and Janna,  both played college basketball. Her older sister Elsie just wrapped up a successful basketball career at Dakota State University, and her older brother is a member of the Dakota Wesleyan University basketball team.

Abby is following in all of their footsteps, as she recently committed to Valley City State University to continue playing basketball after she graduates from Howard High School next spring.