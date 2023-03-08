ORR board to meet Sunday Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Rutland media center.The only action listed on the agenda is to offer a principal contract. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Library, The Office team up to deliver “Pages for Pizza” Elsie Aslesen named NSAA Defensive Player of Year Madison Elementary School “goo the Guse” MRHS Offers Free Screenings to Community Center Members Longbeards announce winners for county's first-ever turkey tags First Bank and Trust donates to Madison High School athletics Museum column Moe named NSAA Coach of Year for 4th straight year Little Bulldogs to put on Saturday performance Follow us Facebook Twitter