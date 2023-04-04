Dakota State University erupted for 22 runs in the first two games in a rare North Star Athletic Association baseball tripleheader on Sunday against Presentation College in Aberdeen.

The Trojans rolled past Presentation 15-2 in the first game and 7-1 in the second game. The highlight in the second game saw Mason Macaluso break two school records on the same play. Macaluso became the program’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.