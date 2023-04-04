Dakota State University erupted for 22 runs in the first two games in a rare North Star Athletic Association baseball tripleheader on Sunday against Presentation College in Aberdeen.
The Trojans rolled past Presentation 15-2 in the first game and 7-1 in the second game. The highlight in the second game saw Mason Macaluso break two school records on the same play. Macaluso became the program’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.
DSU 15, Presentation 2
Macaluso collected three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Walker Hultgren recorded four hits, including a home run and a double. Hultgren also drove in three runs. Jeremy Green picked up three hits, including a home run and a double. Green also drove in two runs.
Chris Burke had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Seth Altwine hit a double. Dalton Nelson hit a double and drove in two runs.
Grant Svikulis picked up the win for the Trojans. Svikulis pitched five innings and struck out five batters.
DSU 7, Presentation 1
Macaluso hit two home runs and drove in three runs for the Trojans. Nelson picked up three hits, including a pair of doubles. Nelson also drove in one run.
Dawson Portner hit a double and drove in one run. Ryan McDaniel recorded two hits, including a double.
Sam Tyrpa picked up the win for the Trojans. Tyrpa pitched seven innings and recorded 11 strikeouts.
DSU 3, Presentation 0
DSU continued its red-hot winning streak Monday morning with a 3-0 shutout victory over Presentation.
Hultgren hit a solo home run for the Trojans. Macaluso recorded two hits and scored one run.
JD Kirchner pitched seven shutout innings and recorded six strikeouts to pick up the win for the Trojans.
The Trojans stretched their winning streak to 14 games, the longest streak this season as well as the longest winning streak since the 2007 season with 22 straight wins.
DSU raised its overall record to 21-12.
The Trojans are tied with No. 9-ranked Bellevue in the conference standings.