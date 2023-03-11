Community Baby Shower Group Photo.jpg

PICTURED, in no particular order, are Community Baby Shower event organizer Anahi Perez, Emily Hofman and Ashley Currey of the Madison Regional Health System, Maria Haider and Nicole Agnew of South Dakota Community Health, Meghan Vogel of the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Trish John of the Domestic Violence Network and Lana Johnson. The group provided information on resources on various programs to help young parents at a Community Baby Shower held at the library on Friday.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Community Baby Shower had 18 local parents drop in to pick up supplies for their babies and infants on Friday, March 10.

The event, organized by Anahi Perez and held at the Madison Public Library, also brought in individuals from the Madison Regional Health System, Domestic Violence Network, the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership and South Dakota Department of Health, who run the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, to provide information and resources to the parents in attendance. Representatives from the Madison Regional Health System informed the mothers about a program that provides strollers and booster seats, which Perez said she and many attendees didn’t know about before.