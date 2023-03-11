PICTURED, in no particular order, are Community Baby Shower event organizer Anahi Perez, Emily Hofman and Ashley Currey of the Madison Regional Health System, Maria Haider and Nicole Agnew of South Dakota Community Health, Meghan Vogel of the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Trish John of the Domestic Violence Network and Lana Johnson. The group provided information on resources on various programs to help young parents at a Community Baby Shower held at the library on Friday.
The Community Baby Shower had 18 local parents drop in to pick up supplies for their babies and infants on Friday, March 10.
The event, organized by Anahi Perez and held at the Madison Public Library, also brought in individuals from the Madison Regional Health System, Domestic Violence Network, the Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership and South Dakota Department of Health, who run the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, to provide information and resources to the parents in attendance. Representatives from the Madison Regional Health System informed the mothers about a program that provides strollers and booster seats, which Perez said she and many attendees didn’t know about before.
Perez said the goal of the event was to have each parent walk out with at least one pack of diapers. Due to the number of donations, many were able to walk out with several.
“We’ve had such an overwhelming response from our community in donations, which is just amazing,” Perez said.
The donations came from both individuals and businesses around Madison. They came in the form of toys, clothes, diapers, wet wipes and even high chairs and a stroller. The larger items, like the high chairs and stroller, were given out in a raffle. All the leftover donations will go to the Women, Infants and Children office or charity, Perez said.
While Perez said she is happy with the turnout, there will be some changes when the event is held again. She hopes to hold another community baby shower in the summer. Several of the attendees didn’t have a vehicle or had a small car, which made it hard to bring some of the larger items home. A summer event and assistance with rides back home will make the event more accessible, Perez said. She would also like to have more information about Medicaid, a government health insurance program for low-income individuals and families.