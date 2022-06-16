Hillbilly Diesel & Repair, located south of Madison and west of Chester, is open for business.
Established in July 2014 by Drew Grosz, the business deals with various industries, including agriculture, commercial, diesel, gas, air conditioning, DOT inspecting and welding.
Air conditioning is particularly important coming into the hot summer months.
Grosz, who grew up in Sioux Falls, came here with his parents and graduated from Chester High School. He has been in the area since 2005.
He has received hydraulic and air conditioning certification, as well as military training.
“I started [Hillbilly Diesel] to offer customers a good service and to make sure they are treated right,” Grosz said.
Grosz runs the business on the same property where he lives. He also offers 24-hour emergency service, which he says has been largely utilized by farmers who need assistance in the middle of the night during harvest or planting seasons.
So far, Grosz has installed flatbeds, fixed headlights and blinker lights, fixed air conditioning systems and more. He said they do a little bit of everything.
“I’m always willing to go the extra mile, whatever it takes,” Grosz said.
Hillbilly Diesel can be found on Facebook. Grosz can be reached at 605-929-0876 24 hours a day.