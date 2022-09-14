Strom, Kappenman collect bears

ASHLEY STROM (left) and Nick Kappenman are spearheading a homecoming community service project which will bring comfort to children at Sanford Children’s Hospital. Throughout the week, donations of teddy bears and fleece blankets will be accepted at the school and at school events.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Madison High School senior Nick Kappenman is looking forward to returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

As a child, he spent a lot of time there. This time he and classmate Ashlyn Strom will be armed with bears and fleece blankets which are being collected as part of a homecoming community service project.