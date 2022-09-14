ASHLEY STROM (left) and Nick Kappenman are spearheading a homecoming community service project which will bring comfort to children at Sanford Children’s Hospital. Throughout the week, donations of teddy bears and fleece blankets will be accepted at the school and at school events.
Madison High School senior Nick Kappenman is looking forward to returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital.
As a child, he spent a lot of time there. This time he and classmate Ashlyn Strom will be armed with bears and fleece blankets which are being collected as part of a homecoming community service project.
“When I was in the hospital, teddy bears meant so much. Delivering them will be so cool,” he said.
At the age of three, Kappenman was diagnosed with a rare blood disease – histiocytosis. For the next four years, he received treatment for the disease which caused tumors or lesions to form on his bones. He has now been cancer-free for nearly 10 years and wants to give back.
“I know how it feels, what it’s like going through that,” he said.
The Teddy Bear Project is being jointly sponsored by the MHS National Honor Society and the school’s Student Ambassador program. Donations of new or lightly used teddy bears and fleece blankets are being accepted for the Sanford Children’s Hospital.
Donations were first accepted on Monday night at the homecoming coronation. Bears and blankets will be accepted throughout the week in a large cardboard box at the high school. They will also be accepted at the volleyball game on Thursday night and the football game on Friday night.
Sanford is grateful to the students and the community of Madison which, like other communities across the region, choose to support the children’s hospital.
“As child life specialists, we’re able to give these teddy bears to patients at the Castle of Care who are going through some of the toughest moments of their life,” said Carrie Kindopp, manager of child life at Sanford Children’s Hospital.
“These bears can provide comfort and ease the stress and anxiety that a child may have when they are admitted to the hospital,” she continued.
Strom and Kappenman, who are involved in both the honor society and ambassador program, are spearheading the project.
They credit leadership training they received this summer through the Humanity Launch Student Leadership Academy with giving them the skills to step up in this way. Held at Augustana University, the three-day program challenged them to think about what it means to be a leader.
“We talked about how we as leaders can start something and make it something big,” Kappenman explained.
“It starts with one person giving back,” Strom added.
The two chose to do the Teddy Bear Project not only because Kappenman has firsthand experience but also because Strom volunteers at Sanford Health. One of her responsibilities has been delivering flowers which are received by patients.
While at the Children’s Hospital one day, Strom spoke with a child life specialist about ways to help the children.
“They said teddy bears and fleece blankets are a big need,” Strom said.
After that conversation, she and Kappenman realized a project which involved collecting both bears and blankets would be consistent with goals the honor society and ambassadors had set for this school year.
“We just really want to do more service projects and group work, to give back to the community,” Strom said.
Because they had attended the leadership camp, they stepped up to coordinate the project.
“It’s something we both wanted to do because we saw the need. No one else was going to do it, so why not us?” Kappenman said.
They have been supported in promoting the project by MHS Principal Adam Shaw, who has helped with outreach. Shaw is the honor society adviser and indicated students involved in the organization are required to log service hours each month in addition to maintaining a 3.75 grade point average.
“It is our goal to have the students give back to the community as much as possible,” he said. “Be on the lookout for other NHS community projects as we work our way through the school year.”