Maxine Unterbrunner has been a key figure in Madison High School’s athletic department for 38 years. The long-time track and field coach for the Bulldogs is currently in the midst of her first season as the head coach of the girls basketball program at Madison High School.

“I was a head coach from 1985 to 1991,” Unterbrunner said. “Then I was an assistant coach for Madison from 1992 to 2015.”