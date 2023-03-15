COACH MAXINE UNTERBRUNNER has been impacting Madison athletes in track and field as well as basketball for 38 years. Here, she talks with her girls basketball players during a time-out in a recent game.
MAXINE UNTERBRUNNER leads students in science classes at Madison High School. She loves molding young minds.
Maxine Unterbrunner has been a key figure in Madison High School’s athletic department for 38 years. The long-time track and field coach for the Bulldogs is currently in the midst of her first season as the head coach of the girls basketball program at Madison High School.
“I was a head coach from 1985 to 1991,” Unterbrunner said. “Then I was an assistant coach for Madison from 1992 to 2015.”
Unterbrunner grew up computing in multiple sports. The coaches she had during her time competing in sports influenced her to get into coaching.
“I have always liked participating in sports and had success with different sports growing up,” Unterbrunner said. “I had wonderful coaches. Rick Sterling was my high school coach and Judy Dittman at Dakota State, both were great role models for me.”
The Oldham native is a science teacher for the Madison school district. She loves molding young minds and believes in John Wooden’s philosophy that coaching is teaching. To quote the famous UCLA men’s basketball coach, “young people need role models, not critics.”
“I was introduced to John Wooden and his philosophy of coaching when I was in college,” Unterbrunner said. “Coach Wooden believed that coaching is teaching. I have a passion for teaching, and I have this same passion when it comes to coaching. I enjoy the competition, the comradery with the athletes and other coaches during the season. I see the athletes get better and gain confidence with their sport that I hope will help them with their daily lives.”
After 38 years at the helm, Unterbrunner doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. She’s motivated to continue to help her student-athletes grow in the classroom, on the court and on the track.
“I am motivated by learning something new every day either from another coach, athlete, parent or from the media on how to approach different situations,” Unterbrunner said. “The different strategies that can be used to win the competition keeps me motivated. The athletes keep me motivated. They come out for the team because they want to contribute and work hard to be successful.”
Over the years, Unterbrunner has impacted countless lives. It’s those interactions with the students that motivated her to get into teaching and coaching. To watch one of her student-athletes succeed is the reason she keeps coming back.
“The athletes are the most rewarding part,” Unterbrunner said. “Without their dedication and hard work, the job would not be as fun."