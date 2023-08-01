Defending champion South Dakota State University is a near-unanimous pick to finish at the top of the pack in the Missouri Valley Football Conference during the upcoming 2023 season, according to a preseason poll.
The Jackrabbits, who completed a perfect 8-0 mark in league play last season en route to the first Football Championship Subdivision national title in program history, were awarded 44 of 45 first-place votes for a total of 539 points. SDSU ended the 2022 campaign 14-1 overall and brings a school-record 14-game winning streak into the Aug. 31 season opener against Western Oregon.
North Dakota State, which finished as runner-up to the Jackrabbits in both the league and postseason races, tallied the other first-place vote to finish second in the poll with 492 points. Northern Iowa (409) and University of North Dakota (399) completed the upper third of teams in the preseason survey. SDSU dominated the Preseason All-MVFC squad as 18 Jackrabbits combined for 20 accolades. Six of the 10 returning starters on offense were first-team selections, highlighted by All-American offensive linemen Mason McCormick at guard and Garret Greenfield at tackle. The duo, who man the left side of the offensive line, helped pave the way for SDSU to average 34.2 points and 384.6 yards of total offense per game in 2022.
The Jackrabbits also were well represented on the first team at the skill positions, led by returning first-team All-Conference running back Isaiah Davis. A senior from Joplin, Mo., Davis averaged 5.8 yards per carry in 2022 en route to 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also factored in the passing game with 21 receptions for 173 yards.
Joining Davis on the first team from the backfield was junior quarterback Mark Gronowski, who accounted for 38 touchdowns last season — 26 through the air and 12 on the ground. A junior from Naperville, Ill., Gronowski completed 65% of his passes (232-of-356) for 2,967 yards and gained another 408 yards rushing. He has led the Jackrabbits to a 22-3 record and two appearances in the national championship game in his two seasons as starting quarterback.
Two of Gronowski’s primary receiving targets also earned first-team selections as wide receiver Jaxon Janke and tight end Zach Heins were honored. Janke, a senior from Madison, led the squad in all three major receiving categories last season with 60 receptions for 857 yards and nine touchdowns.
Heins, a senior from Sioux Falls, ranked third on the team in both receptions (29) and receiving touchdowns (4) while ranking fourth in receiving yards (347).
The first-team defense included linebacker Adam Bock and cornerback DyShawn Gales. A senior from Solon, Iowa, Bock was limited to 11 games last season but still finished second on the squad with 76 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Gales, a senior from North Chicago, Ill., led the Jackrabbits in 2022 with four interceptions and added six pass breakups to go along with 31 tackles (23 solo.).
The Jackrabbits’ two other starting linebackers, Jason Freeman and Isaiah Stalbird, were among four second-team honorees on defense. Freeman, a senior from Zion, Ill., led the team with 84 tackles in 2022, including seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also tallied two interceptions, both in postseason play.
Stalbird, a senior from Kearney, Neb., finished third on the squad with 55 tackles and also broke up four passes.
Defensive end Cade Terveer (24 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and cornerback Dalys Beanum (37 tackles, team-high 9 pass breakups) rounded out SDSU’s second-team selections on defense.
On offense, utility player Michael Morgan (7 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TD) earned second-team honors at fullback, while wide receiver Jadon Janke was recognized both as a wide receiver and a return specialist. Janke hauled in 51 receptions for 774 yards and six touchdowns while also taking over punt return duties the second half of the season to post an average of 13.3 yards on 12 attempts.