Defending champion South Dakota State University is a near-unanimous pick to finish at the top of the pack in the Missouri Valley Football Conference during the upcoming 2023 season, according to a preseason poll.

The Jackrabbits, who completed a perfect 8-0 mark in league play last season en route to the first Football Championship Subdivision national title in program history, were awarded 44 of 45 first-place votes for a total of 539 points. SDSU ended the 2022 campaign 14-1 overall and brings a school-record 14-game winning streak into the Aug. 31 season opener against Western Oregon.