MANITOU GROUP held a groundbreaking for an expansion at the Madison plant on Tuesday. Pictured are (left) Mike Kane, Floyd Rummel, DeLon Mork, Casey Crabtree, Jay Mennis, Matt Jensen, Jeff Minnaert, Daren Spilde and Jon Damm.
Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert and other Manitou Group employees gathered with high-profile community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for an 80,00-square-foot expansion in southwest Madison on Tuesday.
The current facility sits at 268,000 square feet with 265 employees. Minnaert believes that aside from streamlining manufacturing, the $60 million expansion will also bring in between 50-75 new employees over the next five years.
Manitou Group has been a leading force in South Dakota manufacturing for many years, and while 45% of its products end up outside the United States, local support and outreach are integral components of Manitou’s identity.
Minnaert described Manitou’s relationship with Madison as symbiotic, and he said that committing to both the town and the state is “incredibly important.”
This sentiment was backed up by Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, who said he is happy to see a valuable business partner for many years have such success.
He emphasized that not only is it wonderful to see them grow, but the fact that they are doing it in Madison is something special.
South Dakota Sen. Casey Crabtree was also in attendance and echoed Lindsay and Minnaert.
“It is one thing to be able to say your products are made in the U.S.,” Crabtree said, “but it is even better to be able to say they are made right here in Madison, S.D.”