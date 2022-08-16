Manitou Groundbreaking

MANITOU GROUP held a groundbreaking for an expansion at the Madison plant on Tuesday. Pictured are (left) Mike Kane, Floyd Rummel, DeLon Mork, Casey Crabtree, Jay Mennis, Matt Jensen, Jeff Minnaert, Daren Spilde and Jon Damm. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Plant Manager Jeff Minnaert and other Manitou Group employees gathered with high-profile community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for an 80,00-square-foot expansion in southwest Madison on Tuesday.

The current facility sits at 268,000 square feet with 265 employees. Minnaert believes that aside from streamlining manufacturing, the $60 million expansion will also bring in between 50-75 new employees over the next five years.