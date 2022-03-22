(Editor’s note: “Now Hiring: Challenges & Solutions” is a three-part series which looks at the workforce shortage in the Madison area and efforts being made to address this.)
Accentuate the positive. Eliminate the negative.
Those are not just the lyrics of a popular song from the 1940s, but an attitude that Madison businessman Brian Kern brings to the problem of the local workforce shortage, which is part of a national trend. Yes, he is aware of the changing workforce dynamics, not only in terms of open positions but also in terms of the attitude some employees bring to the job.
“We’ve never experienced more absenteeism. Some is due to sickness, but some is due to a lack of interest,” Kern said in an interview recently.
But that’s not where he wants to focus his attention. Instead, he wants to focus attention on longtime employees who have embraced the company culture Rosebud Wood Products articulates on its website: “quality doesn’t cost – it pays.”
“We have, without a doubt, some of the best employees in town,” Kern said.
Of the roughly 75 employees on the floor on any given day, more than a third have been with the company for more than 10 years. He counted a list to ensure he was accurate in making that statement.
“I couldn’t be happier with those people,” he said.
Kern estimates that another third have been with the company for more than five years. The final third “go up and down manufacturers row like it’s a merry-go-round.” They don’t put down roots with any employer, he said.
If he could find the manpower, Kern would hire another 20 employees – not because he can’t fill the orders the company is receiving, but because he can’t increase sales without increasing his workforce. However, he is not letting a workforce shortage impede his ability to do business.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve spent millions of dollars on automation,” he said.
By doing so, his company is able to produce better products more efficiently. For years, for example, he had 10 people doing sanding. They might use a different pressure or different rotation, so the product produced wasn’t always the same.
“How a product ends up is all about the sanding,” Kern indicated. Recently, he invested a half-million dollars in a Heesemann MFA 10 surface sanding machine.
“It’s more consistent. It’s the same every time,” he stated.
In addition, it allowed those employees who previously worked in sanding to be utilized elsewhere in the company. No one loses a job at Rosebud as a result of automation.
“I’m extremely loyal to people who are loyal to me,” Kern said.
Just down the street from Rosebud, Jerry Hilton, vice president of Custom Touch Homes, is also being creative in addressing the workforce shortage. His approach is to hire subcontractors to work alongside employees.
“To find enough employees on our own would be impossible,” Hilton said. “We’re the busiest we’ve ever been.”
The company is booked out until late in the year and is already looking at an apartment project for early next year.
“You don’t see that in March,” Hilton stated.
Not only that, Custom Touch currently has no model homes to show because everything built is already sold.
“We’ve never had that before,” he said.
Hilton does note that part of the problem is a supply chain issue. Windows that he would have received in four to five weeks in the past now take 12 to 16 weeks. This limits production to some extent, too.
However, when it comes to workforce, he’s always looking for skilled and unskilled labor – carpenters, plumbers and electricians, but also people to move the inventory and sweep the floors.
“I found a handful of guys in the past year that are really talented,” Hilton said.
He works to keep Custom Touch employees happy. They get pizza every month and breakfast in the breakroom. They also get a $1 per hour bonus for showing up every day.
Hilton also works to remain approachable. If employees have questions about an order, they are encouraged to ask those questions. If they have ideas for a better way to do something which is more efficient or will result in a better appearance, he wants to hear them.
“The quality of the houses we build, I attribute to the employees and subcontractors,” Hilton said. “They treat these houses as though they were their own.”
And, if an employee comes in as a general laborer and is attracted to one of the skilled labor fields, Hilton is open to having that employee enter into an apprenticeship with a licensed subcontractor. Experience has taught him that employees who are given those opportunities become hard workers.
One of the perks that appeals to some of the employees and subcontractors simply has to do with the nature of the business – the opportunity to work indoors, out of the elements.
“There’s plenty to keep them busy,” Hilton observed.