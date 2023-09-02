The Madison Bulldogs remained undefeated on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over West Central. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 25-13 victory in the first set and dominated the second set with a 25-9 victory. Madison completed the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 overall.

Audrey Nelson recorded 13 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded nine kills and 13 digs.