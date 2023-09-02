The Madison Bulldogs remained undefeated on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over West Central. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 25-13 victory in the first set and dominated the second set with a 25-9 victory. Madison completed the sweep with a 25-23 victory in the third set. With the win the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 overall.
Audrey Nelson recorded 13 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded nine kills and 13 digs.
Callie McDermott recorded a team-leading 14 digs. Karley Theede recorded 26 assists. Lydia Nelson recorded four blocks.
The Bulldogs will look to improve to 9-0 overall on Tuesday when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Sioux Falls Christian.
Elkton-Lake Benton 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down Elkton-Lake Benton’s attack Tuesday night in Lake Benton. The Elks swept the visiting Raiders 3-0, taking the first set 25-20, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-11.
Julia Trygstad recorded four kills for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett recorded three kills. Emily Matson recorded seven assists.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 3-4 overall. The Raiders won’t be back in action until Thursday, Sept. 14, when they travel to Hendricks to square off against Estelline/Hendricks.
Freeman 3, Howard 2
The Howard Tigers fell to 0-3 overall on Thursday when they suffered a 3-2 setback against Freeman. Freeman won the opening set 25-16. The Tigers answered back with a thrilling 27-25 victory in the second set. Freeman won the third set 25-20. Howard responded with a 25-21 victory in the fourth set to force a fifth set. In the decisive fifth set, it was Freeman coming out on top 15-13 to secure the 3-2 victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded seven kills, 10 blocks, 13 digs and two aces for the Tigers. Tana Hoyer recorded six kills, 14 assists and 30 digs.
Dakota Spader recorded 17 digs. Anna Becker recorded 12 digs. Taryn Mentele recorded 13 digs. Becca Feldhaus recorded eight kills.
The Tigers will look to break into the win column on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Hanson.