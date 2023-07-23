Farm Fest Holster

DARRIN LINDBLOM (right), Jenn, Mark (drumming) and Mike Richards as well as Steve Holbeck (right) are Holster, the headliner from Saturday's Farm Fest which took place at the Richards' Madison home.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison’s Farm Fest started out small as just a couple of friends who loved to sing together, Jenn Richards explained. Over time, the event has expanded to a full-fledged concert, with local talent taking the stage for a crowd of friends and community members.

Jenn and her husband Mike have hosted the event at their home since 2002. Though the fest hasn’t occurred every subsequent year, when it does, the acts truly show out.