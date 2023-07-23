Madison’s Farm Fest started out small as just a couple of friends who loved to sing together, Jenn Richards explained. Over time, the event has expanded to a full-fledged concert, with local talent taking the stage for a crowd of friends and community members.
Jenn and her husband Mike have hosted the event at their home since 2002. Though the fest hasn’t occurred every subsequent year, when it does, the acts truly show out.
On Saturday evening, guests were greeted with food, refreshments and the promise of a great show. The stage itself is attached to the Richards’ home and was adorned with lights and other equipment.
The night’s headliner was Holster, a band comprised of Mike on vocals, his brother Mark on drums, Darrin Lindblom on guitar, Steve Holbeck on bass and Jenn on additional vocals/aux percussion.
Prior to their set, the crowd was treated to a performance from fiddler Joel Brick, who many will know from his numerous concerts with Lake County’s Irish folk group Contae Loch.
This time, Brick performed as a solo act, flexing his fiddle chops over pop staples like The Beatles’ “Let It Be” and Taylor Swifts’ “You Belong with Me.”
Jenn, who has served as Madison Middle/High School’s choir director for 20 years, then grabbed her guitar for a solo acoustic set, performing a variety of songs, including “Summertime” from the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess” as well as Bart Howard’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” which was first recorded byKaye Ballard.
Holster took the stage next, delivering a raucous rendition of classic rock and roll with a punk twist. The majority of their material was original, and with songs like “Dakotaland” and “Going to Wentworth,” they made sure to honor the local people and scenery.
Their performance was frenetic, with the drums and bass providing a thumping backbone for Mike and Jenn’s vocal harmonies as well as Lindblom’s guitar solos.
Jenn even took over lead vocal duties at one point for a passionate cover of the Pixies’ “Gigantic.”