This week will see lots of bill activity as Feb. 23 is the last day for non-appropriations (budget) bills to be passed in their house of origin (Senate or House of Representatives) before moving on to the other house for consideration. Bills not passed in their house of origin, by that date, will no longer be considered during this session. The push is on!
The emphasis going into the last few days of session is on PRIORITIES. Our state is in a unique situation. While there are still many with needs, much of our state’s economy is doing very well.
Sales tax revenue (which makes up 63% of our general fund revenue) was up 11.1% over one year ago and up 13.7% year to date (seven months). These are very high numbers as typically we would project growth in the 4-5% range.
In addition, the state has received a great deal of COVID-related funding which has flowed to individuals, health-care providers, schools, businesses, farms and ranches, municipalities, counties and touched nearly everyone in South Dakota.
What do we do with so much money? What are South Dakota’s priorities?
It is important to recognize that much of this is “one-time money” and we are likely to have some economic contraction down the road. One-time money is best spent on one-time needs or set aside to build reserves for the future.
This is the philosophy well-run households and businesses follow. I expect our final budget priorities to reflect significant, one-time investments in projects and programs that will pay dividends well into the future. Over the next couple of weeks, the Legislature will be debating specifically which projects and programs to fund.
South Dakota’s balanced budget philosophy (and constitutional requirement) has paid dividends for some time. We are one of only a few states with AAA bond ratings from all three major rating services.
Programs in place allow local school districts to “use” the state’s solid bond rating to their benefit when borrowing for capital projects. Since 2016, South Dakota school districts have saved over $16.7 million as a result of your state’s willingness to save for the future and build a strong credit rating.
South Dakota continues to be appreciated nationally for our fiscal responsibility and strong, traditional faith and family values. On Jan. 3, United Van Lines shared their 45th Annual National Migration Study identifying states people are moving to (inbound) and leaving (outbound).
South Dakota ranked 2nd highest on inbound migration. Other high inbound states include Vermont, South Carolina, West Virginia and Florida. The highest outbound migration states are New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Connecticut and California. It’s great to be a South Dakotan!
It continues to be an honor to represent the 8th District. I have received encouraging feedback from many of you. Your contact is appreciated. Information on the content and status of bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.