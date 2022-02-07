THE MADISON HOSA chapter officers attend a leadership training at the University of South Dakota Medical School. Pictured are (left) Aspen Denne, president; Kiley Krusemark, secretary; Ashlyn Strom, historian; Ali Vacanti, reporter; Kendra Havlik, treasurer; and Lori Christensen, adviser. Not pictured is Mallorie Schultz, vice president.
Madison High School implemented a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) student organization this year, adding to the three currently offered.
HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience.
Locally, the officers have participated in leadership training at the University of South Dakota, have taken members to a scrubs camp activity at Mitchell Technical College, participated in monthly meetings and conducted fund-raising activities.
They are currently preparing for competitive events at the State Leadership Conference March 31 and April 1.
The organization’s future goals are to partner with local health-care facilities by means of guest speakers, shadowing opportunities, competitive event preparation, fiscal support and service activities.
“In the era of COVID-19, this is currently a understandably a struggle, but we are excited about the possibilities this holds for us in the Madison community,” said adviser Lori Christensen. “If you wish to work with and support the local HOSA chapter, please contact me at the high school.”
To follow the activities of the chapter, visit the Facebook page @madisonsdhosa or the Instagram page @madison.sd.hosa.