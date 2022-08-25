In today’s fast-paced environment and seemingly instantaneous news stream, law enforcement agencies are faced with presenting information to the public as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, this is sometimes to the detriment of their work.
Earlier this summer, Daily Leader reporter Mary Askren wrote an article on how non-emergency calls to dispatch can impede progress and distract staff. According to Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, this problem still occurs.
“If an incident is happening, the dispatcher is coordinating multiple teams such as fire and medical staff as well as keeping track of officers’ locations,” Meyer said.
This emphasis on multi-tasking demands intense focus, so added distractions such as non-pertinent calls make it difficult for this important job to be executed with maximum efficiency.
Of course, anyone who is a witness to a crime or holds relevant information is strongly encouraged to call dispatch, but residents merely seeking updates on the situation must be patient lest they affect a dispatcher’s ability to operate effectively.
“I understand people are curious, but we’re just trying to make things as safe as possible and to maintain the evidence,” Meyer said.
The different law agencies release information as quickly as they can through the newspaper, social media and the local radio station, yet sometimes doing things right is not as speedy as people would like.
In regard to criminal incidents in progress, such as the high-speed chase that occurred in Madison in July, Meyer wants the public to know that their safety is the agencies’ top priority.
“When a situation like that occurs, stay safe and away from it as much as possible,” Meyer said. “Once it’s concluded, we will get information to the public as soon as we can.”
Meyer also reminds the public to observe and be courteous of any areas or roads blocked off for active investigation. Residents have a right to know what’s happening, but without proper precautions, situations can arise where one accident could cause another merely by someone getting too close.
If a member of the public finds themselves in an active situation that does not permit easy avoidance, Meyer urges them to stay where they are, find cover and avoid injury to the best of their abilities. Situations like these are a good time to call dispatch as perspectives from direct witnesses are paramount to crafting the whole picture of a scene, he said.