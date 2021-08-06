To prepare for the start of the 2021 fall semester, the Madison School Board will review new recent personnel hires for the Madison Central School District and consider any unfilled positions within the K-12 public schools when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Madison High School auditorium.
On Friday morning, Mitchell Brooks, the school district’s business manager, reported that Madison Central school officials were still recruiting personnel to fill several specific positions at the public schools, including a part-time library staff person for the combined middle and high school library. Madison Central also needs one full-time custodian for the night shift and one grounds-maintenance person to work at the two school locations.
Brooks said the school district also needs to hire additional substitute teachers and school bus drivers. He added that the bus drivers should possess commercial driver’s licenses.
On Monday, the school board members will consider approving a list of new personnel members that includes Tara Grayson as a Madison High School paraprofessional to replace Melody Gross, Tracy Ferber as a middle school paraprofessional to replace Heidi Comes, Trista Tunender as a full-time kitchen worker, Jewell Grant as a part-time kitchen worker, Gloria Black as a special-education driver, Deana Smithers and Richard Wolf as special-education drivers without CDLs, Robb Graham as head girls’ varsity tennis coach, Mitchell Brooks as an assistant varsity and freshman basketball coach to replace Ashley Bult, Mercedes Moeller as an assistant varsity and freshman volleyball coach to replace Jerricka Mabon, Carrie Wieman as an assistant varsity and freshman gymnastics coach, Michael Ricke and Tom Nielsen as assistant varsity football coaches, Elizabeth Gors as a basketball cheerleader adviser, Riley Janke and Dan Hall to coach middle school basketball to replace Devon Bruna, and Matt Groce to coach public speaking to high school students.
Among the extracurricular advisers, Mabon will coach middle school volleyball, Jill Ricke will work as an assistant varsity basketball coach, Cassondra Grogan will advise the one-act play and spring play programs, and Melissa Larsen will coach middle school basketball.
The board members will also review resignations from Morgan Callies as a custodian, effective on Aug. 6; Austin Olson as a grounds maintenance worker on Aug. 3; and Patti Skluzacek as an elementary school paraprofessional.
After a presentation about Dakota State University facilities, the school board members will review and discuss MCSD’s 2021-22 Back to School Plan, which will deal with complications caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Listening to school administrators’ reports and the DSU presentation.
-- Approving five open-enrollment applications.
-- Reviewing the high school and elementary school handbooks and studying changes to the middle school handbook.
-- Amending a school district policy regarding resident alternative-education students to participate in interscholastic contests.
-- Changing a policy identifier for rules regarding medical emergencies.
-- Listening to the first reading of new policies regarding the administration of medical marijuana to qualifying students and an overall medical marijuana administration plan.
-- Listening to the first readings of amending policies regarding alcohol and drug use by employees, alcohol and drug use by students, and the administration of medicine to students.
-- The selection of a candidate for a runoff election with the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
-- Reviewing and discussing the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief which provides funding to local school districts. Two-thirds of the ARP ESSER awards were allocated to the states in March. Subsequently, the states were required to complete and submit an ARP ESSER state plan to receive the additional one-third of ARP ESSER funds upon U.S. Department of Education approval.
-- Approving an application to the S.D. Department of Education for a waiver from an administration rule for geometry.
At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss marketing or pricing strategies by a board or commission of a business owned by the state or any of its political subdivisions, when public discussion may be harmful to the competitive position of the business.