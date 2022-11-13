Dakota State University faced a fourth team that qualified for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament last year on the first day of the Viterbo Tournament Friday afternoon.
The Trojans shook off their slow start and routed Iowa Wesleyan 70-48. It was the second straight game that DSU held its opponents to below 50 points.
Sidney Fick scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for DSU. Caitlin Dyer also scored 16 points.
Savannah Walsdorf scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded six steals. Morgan Huber chipped in with nine points.
DSU 100, Indiana Northwest 67
DSU used a 25-6 first-quarter closing run Saturday afternoon, cruising past Indiana Northwest 100-67 on the second day of the Viterbo Classic. The Trojans earned their third straight victory and handed the RedHawks their first setback of the season after winning four in a row.
Walsdorf scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for DSU. Lilli Mackley scored 14 points. Angela Slattery also scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Olivia Ritter scored 13 points for the Trojans. Sidney Fick scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Dyer scored nine points for DSU. Courtney Menning scored eight points. Huber scored eight points and recorded five steals.
DSU, receiving votes in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, evened its overall record to 3-3. Indiana Northwest, a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, fell to 4-1.
DSU returns home Tuesday for the home opener against Bacone College at 6 p.m.