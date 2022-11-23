Madison City Commissioners were informed recently that all asphalt work on the N.W. 9th St. project would be delayed until the next construction season due to poor weather conditions and material shortages.
Since then, commissioners have been looking for ways to avoid closing the road for the winter.
The solution came in the form of temporary asphalt surfacing, which was being held in bulk at the Madison Recycling Center. Commissioners chose this option during a special meeting held on Nov. 10.
On Monday, Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg offered commissioners an update on the project, indicating that the temporary surfacing had been largely completed.
In addition, signage will be installed for no large truck traffic as well as for school zones. Temporary stop signs on West Ave. will also be added.
Other completed work on the project includes the installation of water mains as well as sanitary and storm sewers. Curb and gutter, sidewalk and seeding work remains for next year’s season.
For Phases 1A and 1B, which cover a 23-block area in the northwest part of town, utility work has been substantially completed. Much of the work remaining is in Phase 1B and will reach into 2023. This includes curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveway completion, asphalt paving, and the installation of black dirt and final seeding.
Phase 2 covers a 20-block area in the northeast part of town and has also seen major completion. Underground utilities, curb and gutter, asphalt paving as well as the SD-34 sanitary sewer crossing have all been completed. The water tower loop line has also been completed.
Work remaining involves concrete flatwork on driveways and sidewalks as well as the installation of black dirt and seeding.
For the water tower, construction of the foundation and concrete pedestal has been completed as well as installation of underground piping.
Finishing repairs from damage sustained during the derecho are among the items on the list of remaining work. Others include shaft patching on the foundation and concrete, interior construction, and electrical and control components.