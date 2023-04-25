The Dakota State University Foundation announced that this year’s DSUnite, held on April 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, raised more than $510,000, far surpassing the initial goal of $300,000.
This annual fund-raising event, focusing on scholarship support, has again brought together the DSU community and its supporters. The funds raised will directly benefit student scholarships at DSU.
Compared to last year’s record-breaking amount of approximately $330,000, DSUnite 2023 has outdone itself with the generosity of attendees and sponsors.
The event featured a diverse range of fund-raising activities, including silent auction items, raffle tickets, live auction items, ticket sales and donations. One of the highlights was a $100,000 donor match, turning the event from a $350,000 fund-raiser to over half a million.
Jon Waldman, a graduate from 2004 and ‘06 and event participant, said, “Being a part of DSUnite this year was an incredibly rewarding experience. It’s amazing to see the DSU community come together and demonstrate their unwavering support for the university and its students. Knowing that our contributions will directly benefit student scholarships and help shape future leaders in various fields fills me with pride.
“I am honored to be a part of such a compassionate and dedicated community,” he said.
The event featured a livestream hosted by student Lizzy Elder, with emcees Kazzi Foster-Teel ’00 and Hans Verhoeven ‘19. The evening’s program included a social hour, a welcome address from DSU alumnus Tony Nour ‘03, senior vice president of relationship banking at First PREMIER Bank; updates from DSU; a heads or tails auction event; a live auction; the fund-a-need segment; an update from DSU President Dr. José-Marie Griffiths; and closing remarks and raffle prize drawing.
Griffiths expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support at DSUnite.
“The astounding success of this year’s DSUnite is a powerful testament to the dedication and generosity of our community. This incredible event not only raises funds for student scholarships but also ignites a sense of unity, pride and shared purpose among our alumni, friends and partners,” she said. “Together, we are making a tangible impact on the lives of our students, empowering them to pursue their passions and become the innovative leaders of tomorrow. I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support and commitment shown by everyone involved in DSUnite.”
Jill Ruhd, chief development officer and ‘07 DSU graduate, said, “We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming generosity displayed at this year’s DSUnite event. The incredible support from our sponsors, attendees and the entire DSU community has significantly impacted our students’ lives. Raising over $500,000 for scholarships demonstrates our community’s commitment and dedication toward the success of our students and the future of Dakota State University. On behalf of the DSU Foundation, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this remarkable achievement.”
For more information about DSU’s fund-raising efforts, including the recently announced $250 million Trojans Unite Comprehensive Campaign, visit TrojansUnite.org.