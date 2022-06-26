The day was hot, but the breeze made the evening tolerable – as long as folks stayed in the cool of the shade. Unfortunately, the competitors were not in the shade.
Participants in the 2022 Lake/Moody County 4-H Horse Show were competing in an arena bathed with sunlight on Thursday as they put their horses through their paces. Attired in white, long-sleeved shirts and blue jeans, they projected cool confidence and poise atop their mounts.
For some, showing horses was a family affair, for others, a personal passion.
Seventeen-year-old Nick Kappenman was astride his back-up horse, a four-year-old he’s still training. The horse he usually competes with went lame just before the State Finals Rodeo sponsored by the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association.
While in Fort Pierre for the five-day event earlier this month, he had to borrow horses. He didn’t do as well as he had hoped, in part because he didn’t have his own horse, but he was able to compete and that had been his goal.
“We didn’t even know if I would be able to do it 15 years ago,” Kappenman said.
At the age of three, he had been diagnosed with histiocytosis, a rare disease in which histiocytes – part of the body’s immune system – build up in the body and form tumors. In Kappenman’s case, the tumors took the form of bone lesions. He underwent an aggressive course of chemotherapy.
“That’s what my folks would bribe me with,” he said. When he was struggling with all of the medical procedures and side effects which are part of cancer’s ongoing battle, Angi and Ryan Kappenman would promise to get him a horse.
“That’s what kept me going,” Kappenman said.
These days he does tie-down roping and break-away roping because he can’t do “the rough stuff.” He doesn’t focus on what he can’t do, though. He focuses on what he can do.
“For me, success is getting a good time,” he indicated. When he gets discouraged, he motivates himself with a reminder: he is doing what he wanted to do during the roughest years of his life, that “this is what Young Nick wanted to do.”
His parents continue to be supportive, and he continues to stretch his horsemanship skills. He is currently training his 4-year-old; in the past, he has competed with horses others have trained.
“He’s a really good break-away horse,” Kappenman said, stroking his horse’s back. “I’m teaching him to be a tie-down horse. You can tell he wants to learn.”
For the Johnsons, horsemanship is a family affair. Thirteen-year-old Vivian and 10-year-old Kimber are following in their mother’s footsteps. Nicole Johnson also showed horses at one time and watches her girls with the eye of experience.
“Good job, Kimber,” she called from the gate as Kimber completed a ride for which she won a purple ribbon.
Vivian was competing with a 17-year-old retired barrel horse. In addition to being a well-trained horse, the paint was affectionate.
“He’ll give you hugs even if you’re in white,” she said, as the horse nudged his head against her arm, so she would stroke him.
Vivian began to ride when she was eight, both because she liked horses and because of her mother’s interest. Kimber now competes with Vivian’s old horse.
“As long as there’s food involved, it’s great,” Kimber quipped about her horse’s willingness to compete with a new rider.
Jake Johnson said his daughters work at the events in which they compete. They practice throughout the summer months in their neighbor’s arena, working at the different patterns which might be selected for competition.
This showed at Thursday evening’s horse show. Kimber won two purples and a blue and was named Reserve Champion in Beginner Western Showmanship. Vivian also won two purples and a blue and was named Reserve Champion in Junior Western Showmanship.
“We all pretty much ride, though,” he noted, suggesting another reason his daughters have a passion for what they do.