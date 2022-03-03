The city has seen some significant changes since Jayson Limmer started working as a lineman in the City of Madison’s Electric Department in June 2002.
“At that time, we had a lot of overhead electrical lines,” he said. “When I first started, we had two different voltage systems in the city.”
Last week, the Madison City Commission promoted Limmer to the position of electric superintendent. He brings not only experience and an insider’s knowledge of the city’s electrical distribution system but also a sense of humor.
“I joke that Thomas Edison autographed some of the old equipment we were using,” Limmer said as he talked about the changes which have occurred in the past 20 years.
Prior to joining the city, he worked for a locating system, having received on-the-job training. Through this, he developed a wide network of contacts throughout the area.
“I located every utility. I got to know everyone in the industry in the area,” he said.
After doing that for eight or nine years, he joined the city as an apprentice lineman.
In moving into his new position, Limmer sees both strengths in the city’s electrical distribution system and challenges he faces in overseeing maintenance. Among the strengths is having a single voltage system for the entire city.
“The new voltage is just more efficient,” he observed.
He believes that a strong working relationship with Utilities Director Brad Lawrence is a plus.
“We’ll work together to plan future upgrades,” Limmer said.
He also likes heading a small department which will enable him to get out from behind the desk.
“I come from the field. I will try to do as much as I can in the field,” he said.
One of the challenges he faces at present is getting the materials needed for planned projects and to allow for growth. In the past, for example, the city could order a transformer and have it within a couple of months. Now, it can take a year or longer.
This year’s projects may also be delayed because the materials needed may not arrive until September.
“That’s not the best time to start a project,” Limmer observed.
Replacing what department employees call “the loop” is among the projects planned at present. The loop is the city’s main distribution line to residential areas and is still an overhead line.
“Bad weather knocks down those lines,” Limmer said. “That’s the first thing that happens when we have a storm.”
Upgrading the city’s distribution system by burying lines started more than a decade ago. Replacing the loop will be a more costly project and involve more planning to reduce the impact on the community.
“The loop is going to take a heavier wire and more expensive switches,” Limmer said, explaining the cost factor.
Another project is replacing switches in flood-prone areas. The switches previously used by the city were not waterproof. Those affected by the 2019 flood are being replaced with waterproof switches.
Limmer is looking forward to serving the community in a new capacity. He loves Madison and loves interacting with the community.
“I know what the department needs and how to get the job done,” he said.