Photo by Wren Murphy
Two bands, Brookings’ Afterwall and Sioux Falls’ ISANTI, performed in front of a crowd of enthusiastic listeners at The BrickHouse Friday.
The Madison Area Arts Council hosts musicians at The BrickHouse throughout the year and has featured local, regional and international artists.
Jon Bakken, a Brookings elementary orchestra teacher, is a folk singer and songwriter who performs under the name Afterwall. During The BrickHouse performance, Bakken played on a guitar, ukulele and cello for various tunes.
Bakken first heard about The BrickHouse and the MAAC from a friend who performed here. From his friend’s description, Bakken thought it would be a fun venue to perform in, and after Eliza Blue, a South Dakota musician, performed at The BrickHouse in November, Bakken was invited to perform in a February show.
“I was so excited. I was so happy to say yes,” he said.
Bakken also produces the Tiger Meat South Dakota Music Zine. A Zine is a small, independently published booklet typically featuring original content. Bakken’s Zine covers South Dakota music and bands. The first edition was published in 2021, and Bakken has released seven since then. Each one features interviews with South Dakota artists about their music and recent albums.
The Zine, which can be ordered at tigermeatmusic.com, came about after Bakken started searching for other South Dakota musicians in 2020.
“I was trying to find who else was putting out music in South Dakota, and it was really difficult…But I knew I wasn’t the only person to put out an album in 2020. Then I started calling up the people that I do know who were putting out music and asking who their favorite artists were, and then I started calling those artists. It’s spread out from there,” he said. “I’m trying to get as current as I can, but one album each issue I try to throw it back a bit, get a bit of history, go back to the 20th Century so that people’s stuff is remembered and people start celebrating the great stuff we have in South Dakota.”
Afterwall’s performance opened up the show, and after a brief intermission, ISANTI took the stage.
ISANTI, a rock ‘n’ roll band, is made up of four members. Kenton James is the lead songwriter and singer, and he plays secondary guitar. His brother Keldon plays bass. Cain Rotert plays lead guitar and the harmonica, and he sings backup vocals. Jacob vande Vegte is the drummer.
Kenton James said the live band formed officially in late 2021, although he had been writing and performing songs since 2020.
“It kind of formed after people heard my music and said, ‘Hey we should do this live,’ and one by one people joined,” James said.
The band heard about The BrickHouse through Bakken, who asked if they would be interested in playing a show in Madison with him.
“It went great.” James said. “It’s an intimate setting and a great place to play.”
James said ISANTI plans to release a new album, tentatively titled “Gold Rose Hotel,” in the upcoming months.
“It’s gonna be a different kind of album for us,” James said. “Normally we’re more of a beat band, but this time we’re going for more dancey vibes, a little more ‘80s vibes in there.”
ISANTI’s four previous albums, “ISANTI,” “Songs from Plum Tree Lane,” “ISANTI II” and “Crystal Visions,” can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music. Bakken’s album, “Return to the City of Afterwall,” can be streamed on Bandcamp.