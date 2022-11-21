Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/20/22 00:23 CFS22-07496 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
11/20/22 00:51 CFS22-07497 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
11/20/22 01:37 CFS22-07498 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
11/20/22 10:20 CFS22-07499 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
11/20/22 11:14 CFS22-07500 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
11/20/22 11:40 CFS22-07501 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
11/20/22 12:25 CFS22-07502 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
11/20/22 12:33 CFS22-07503 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
11/20/22 15:20 CFS22-07504 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
11/20/22 15:54 CFS22-07505 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
11/20/22 16:06 CFS22-07506 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone US HWY 81 NUNDA
11/20/22 18:01 CFS22-07507 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 COLMAN
11/20/22 18:28 CFS22-07508 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/20/22 19:00 CFS22-07509 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
11/20/22 19:06 CFS22-07510 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
11/20/22 19:22 CFS22-07511 Alarm Unit Cancelled Enroute S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/20/22 19:25 CFS22-07512 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
11/20/22 19:35 CFS22-07513 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011372, -97.10588
11/20/22 20:33 CFS22-07514 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
11/20/22 20:53 CFS22-07515 Medical Diabetic Patient Not Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
11/20/22 22:06 CFS22-07516 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
11/20/22 22:19 CFS22-07517 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
11/20/22 22:53 CFS22-07518 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 23
