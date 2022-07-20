Lake County commissioners advised developers to listen to feedback from neighbors on Tuesday after approving a preliminary plat and development plan for St. Clair’s addition.
Located between Brant Lake and 464th Avenue, north of South Shore Drive, the development is designed to include both residential and commercial lots. During Tuesday morning’s commission meeting, neighbors expressed support for the development, but also had concerns about both drainage and the plan, which includes having driveways for 14 lots off South Shore Drive.
Peggy Jensen, who identified herself as a trustee, and Shane Waterman, senior civil engineer with IMEG, described the plan which will contain 90x150-foot residential lots and be developed in four phases. Jensen indicated “the time is right for development.”
Commissioner Deb Reinicke was the first to raise a concern which was expressed by others.
“When your dad did the storage units, there was a great concern about the drainage,” she said.
Waterman said drainage issues will be addressed with detention ponds.
“We have reserved tracts of land where water already collects,” he indicated. The plan is for the water to drain into Brant Lake “in the same way that it does today.”
He believes much of it will simply soak into the ground. However, Waterman said, outlets will be placed strategically to “let water go the same as it does today.”
Brian Ackerman believes the development as planned will have a direct impact on his home. He provided pictures to show flooding caused from runoff in 2019 and indicated it will be worse with the extra runoff from roofs and driveways.
“That outlet exits right into my garage,” he told commissioners, speaking of an outlet Waterman mentioned. “It’s never breeched there so I’m not sure how that’s a natural waterway.”
Terry Mehlbrecht, who has lived on Brant Lake for 30 years, expressed concerns because the plan indicates the lots which lie between South Shore Drive and Saint Clair Road will have driveways along South Shore Drive rather than along the interior road.
“It has more traffic on it than most county roads,” he said of South Shore Drive. He believes this could create an unsafe situation.
Mehlbrecht was also concerned that development in this area could change drainage dynamics, making lots he owns to the west difficult to build on. He said he would like to see concerns addressed during the planning stages.
“These are going to be our neighbors. We want to get along and I know you want to do what is right,” he said.
JoAnn Alverson, speaking on behalf of those who farm property to the south of South Shore Drive, indicated the development has raised issues which need to be addressed in light of an easement entered into in 1970.
“Additional driveways would be outside the existing easement,” she said. Changes to drainage on that property also need to be addressed.
“Those conversations haven’t happened. They’ve yet to have a sit-down with the property owner to the south,” Alverson said. She was asked to provide the zoning office with a copy of the easement.
“My dad is now passed,” Jensen responded. “It’s my understanding he had conversations with you folks.”
Several others addressed the council expressing similar concerns. One other issue was raised during the course of the discussion: water. While the Brant Lake Sanitary District has indicated it has the capacity to add 38 residential units, the Big Sioux Community Water System has concerns.
“They initially indicated, ‘We have enough water for five houses’,” Waterman said. Later modeling indicated they might have water for up to 15 houses.
“When we get beyond that, they would need to re-evaluate. We can get Phase I and Phase 1 going without any concerns on the water side of things,” he said. Utilities such as electricity and phone services have not been explored to date.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reviewed comments prepared by Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson. She reported the area is zoned for single-family residential use and said the lot density and width met county ordinances.
While the planning committee recommended approval, members did make a couple of recommendations. First, that more details regarding drainage be provided. Second, that turnarounds be considered where streets dead end even though ordinances do not require this.
Reinicke told those who expressed their concerns that the commission could not turn down the preliminary plat and development plan because it met county ordinances.
The commission also addressed the following zoning issues:
— Approved two conditional use permits for TAPA Spokane, LLC for oversized storage sheds in Lakeview Township.
— Approved a plat of Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 1 of Lee’s Addition in Lakeview Township. The lots are being subdivided for future single-family development and ag uses.
— Approved a plat of Lot 2B of Block 2A of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township to allow additional land for a future parking lot in the existing Lakes Lodge lot.