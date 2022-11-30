Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:11/29/22 04:02 CFS22-07677 Alarm Completed/Settled By Contact MFD 228TH ST MADISON11/29/22 06:03 CFS22-07678 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST11/29/22 06:30 CFS22-07679 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON11/29/22 07:23 CFS22-07680 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 454TH AVE MADISON11/29/22 08:49 CFS22-07681 Mental Report Taken NE 3rd St MADISON11/29/22 08:56 CFS22-07682 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER11/29/22 09:46 CFS22-07683 MVA Referred to Partner Agency11/29/22 12:52 CFS22-07684 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON11/29/22 13:26 CFS22-07685 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON11/29/22 13:41 CFS22-07686 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON11/29/22 15:20 CFS22-07687 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON11/29/22 16:04 CFS22-07688 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 224TH ST RAMONA11/29/22 16:24 CFS22-07689 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N UNION AVE MADISON11/29/22 16:30 CFS22-07690 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON11/29/22 17:24 CFS22-07691 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/29/22 17:29 CFS22-07692 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 466TH AVE VOLGA11/29/22 18:26 CFS22-07693 911 Hang Up Arrest LCSO 451ST AVE RAMONA11/29/22 18:38 CFS22-07694 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON11/29/22 19:07 CFS22-07695 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON11/29/22 20:49 CFS22-07696 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD N ROOSEVELT AVE MADISON11/29/22 22:43 CFS22-07697 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTERTotal Records: 21 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Multiple accidents in Madison over past week Wetzbarger to retire from MRHS Christmas is coming to Madison Helen Melcher wins 15x15 contest Electric Cooperatives partner with Horizon Health Foundation to protect children’s smiles Communication is key in phishing scam prevention, Meyer says Law Enforcement Blotter Unlock Madison unveils new, holiday-themed escape room DSU's Jones has photography on display in Omaha Banking Assoc. informs citizens on dangers of phishing scams Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form