Wentworth house explosion

THE HOME at 6619 Wentworth Park Drive exploded Saturday evening after heavy snow accumulation weighed down on the building's gas meter. This caused a break in the equipment, leading to the home filling with gas and subsequently exploding. According to the Wentworth Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time of the incident and no other injuries were reported.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since December, residents of Lake County have faced one winter hardship after another. The area has dealt with two massive snowstorms, leading to abysmal road conditions and heavy snow accumulation. However, the latter of these issues has created the storm’s most dangerous situations: two gas explosions in less than a month’s time.

On Saturday night, an explosion occurred at 6619 Wentworth Park Drive after heavy snowfall caused a break in the building’s gas meter. According to Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck, the home near the Broadwater Bar and Grill was empty at the time of the incident as its owners live in Sioux Falls, so no injuries were reported.