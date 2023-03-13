THE HOME at 6619 Wentworth Park Drive exploded Saturday evening after heavy snow accumulation weighed down on the building's gas meter. This caused a break in the equipment, leading to the home filling with gas and subsequently exploding. According to the Wentworth Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time of the incident and no other injuries were reported.
Since December, residents of Lake County have faced one winter hardship after another. The area has dealt with two massive snowstorms, leading to abysmal road conditions and heavy snow accumulation. However, the latter of these issues has created the storm’s most dangerous situations: two gas explosions in less than a month’s time.
On Saturday night, an explosion occurred at 6619 Wentworth Park Drive after heavy snowfall caused a break in the building’s gas meter. According to Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck, the home near the Broadwater Bar and Grill was empty at the time of the incident as its owners live in Sioux Falls, so no injuries were reported.
Reck noted that while the house was unoccupied, the heat was still turned on, which may have led to the spark that set off the explosion. He explained that when the heavy snowfall caused the gas meter to break, the gas had nowhere to go but inside the home. Reck added that the home had become so saturated with gas that upon ignition, the east wall was blown 50 feet from its original resting place.
A video of the event was captured by the Broadwater and subsequently posted to Facebook. In the footage, the rapid and violent nature of the explosion is on full display. Reck said the blast was so severe that the neighboring buildings on either side of the home received broken windows as well as other damage from flying debris.
The fire departments from Wentworth, Madison, Chester, Nunda and Ramona all arrived on scene. Fortunately, Reck said, the fire went out almost immediately after the explosion, which had initially sent a large fireball into the air.
Once responders had the situation largely under control, officials from NorthWestern Energy spent the next three hours removing snow from the area in order to cease the flow of gas, as well as drilling holes in the surrounding ground to ensure that gas had not accumulated there. Reck praised all responders for their swift action and cooperation and NorthWestern crews for their extensive assistance.
The cause of this explosion is nearly identical to the one that occurred on Feb. 23 in a twin-home on Madison’s N.E. 11th St. as both gas meter breaks were the result of more than 10 feet of snow weighing down on them.
Along with the snowfall itself, Reck stated that snow dropping on the meters from the roofs or being blown onto them by high winds could have contributed to the breaks.
Luckily, no major injuries were reported in either incident, but the quick succession of the two explosions has led to an adamant call for the clearing of gas meters by every fire department in Lake County. Residents are urged to remain vigilant of their own gas meters as well as their neighbors’, especially those who are elderly or otherwise unable to clear their own.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Madison Fire Department stated: “If your home’s gas meter is covered with snow, your home is not safe to occupy.” With this increase in awareness, Lake County departments are hoping to avoid any further disasters of this kind.