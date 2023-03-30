Vicki Sterling

Vicki Sterling

 Submitted photo

Dr. Vicki Sterling has been named to the Dakota State University Hall of Fame for her innovation, research and creativity in teaching literacy at DSU.

“Dr. Sterling has truly impacted the future by touching thousands of lives, due to the ripple effect education has,” said Kindra Schneider, a former student of Sterling’s and current instructor in the College of Education. She called Sterling a “phenomenal professor.”