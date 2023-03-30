Dr. Vicki Sterling has been named to the Dakota State University Hall of Fame for her innovation, research and creativity in teaching literacy at DSU.
“Dr. Sterling has truly impacted the future by touching thousands of lives, due to the ripple effect education has,” said Kindra Schneider, a former student of Sterling’s and current instructor in the College of Education. She called Sterling a “phenomenal professor.”
Jennifer Nash, associate professor in the College of Education, said Sterling “transformed DSU’s education programs.”
For example, she was instrumental in pursuing and solidifying partnerships with K-12 schools. “Although we take these existing partnerships for granted, this collaborative work was groundbreaking at the time,” Nash said.
Sterling researched the impact of technology on student writing and provided training to integrate technology into literacy learning. She also founded the first South Dakota Literacy Day.
Sterling shared her passion and expertise at state conferences, presenting on the topics of reading, language arts, social studies and computer software. She also took her knowledge around the globe through her membership in the International Reading Association (IRA).
She traveled to Shangai, China, in 2007 to teach reading and language arts methods to approximately 200 teachers. She accompanied students on spring break trips to volunteer and teach at a school in Belize; in 2016 the group donated 1,100 pounds of books to the school.
On campus, Sterling was well respected by her students.
“She truly cared about preparing her students to be successful teachers” and “painted a picture of what professionalism looked like,” Schneider said.
Sterling gained her peers’ respect, earning the 2007 DeWayne Mork Award for Excellence in Service and the 2011 Ernest M. Teagarden Award for Excellence in Teaching.
“She definitely played a major role in her 35 years in the College of Education,” said Shelly Rawstern, assessment coordinator. “She had made a great impact on many.”
The public is invited to attend the induction ceremony on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Karl Mundt Library. It is also being livestreamed at https://dsu.zoom.us/j/95499301349.
DSU Academic Hall of Fame induction is held annually during the spring semester to celebrate the research and creative work produced by DSU faculty, staff, students and alumni. Past honorees include Clyde Brashier, Zeno Van Erdewyk, Ruth Habeger, Risë Smith and Eric Johnson.