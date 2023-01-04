TEA – The FY23 appropriations bill that was signed into law on Dec. 29 by President Biden includes $18.6 million for ongoing construction of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System (L&C). This total includes the $6.6 million proposed by the administration, as well as the $12 million congressionally directed spending request made by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Mike Rounds and Tina Smith.

“This critically needed funding will be used to cover the remaining costs of four projects currently under construction that were planned to be paid for over two fiscal years. These projects include two segments of the Madison service line (combined 32 miles), the one-million-gallon water tower just west of Sheldon and improvements at the water treatment plant. The latter includes adding more high service pumps among other things. No new contracts will be awarded with these funds. Our thanks and appreciation to Senators Klobuchar, Rounds and Smith for requesting the additional funding on our behalf, as well as to the rest of the tri-state congressional delegation for their continued strong support to get us across the finish line,” said Executive Director Troy Larson.