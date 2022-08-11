Excitement is high at Madison High School as Principal Adam Shaw welcomes students to another year of education.
According the Shaw, the school is largely in store for business as usual, ensuring students receive the skills to succeed. Career Technical Education, internships and apprenticeships are all offered to prepare students for both college and the general workforce. A new grammar program titled “No Red Ink” is also being implemented.
To assist with Shaw’s vision, the school is gaining four new teachers and one student adviser.
Amy Mottl comes from Washington state and will be teaching chemistry this coming school year. She’s excited to begin teaching in Madison after 10 years as a paraprofessional and substitute. She also has experience as a home-school teacher, which she believes helps her recognize student individuality at a more personal level.
Chelsey Lutter comes to Madison after a year of teaching high school English in Waubay. She is originally from Kimball and moved to Spearfish to pursue her teaching career at Black Hills State University. Her student teaching took place at Spearfish High School. Lutter will be teaching English to Madison juniors, an age group where fun and excitement meets just a touch of chaos, she said.
T.J. Biggie comes from Parkston and graduated from South Dakota State University in May. He will be teaching agricultural sciences, a field with a wide variety of valuable information for students interested in one of South Dakota’s premiere markets. This includes animal science, wildlife and fisheries, and even food science. Biggie said he is both excited and nervous for his first school year, but he wants to make sure all students know they are welcome to come in and say ‘hi’ at any time.
Like Lutter, Audra Lynam earned her degree from BHSU and student taught at Spearfish High School. Originally from Sheridan, Wyo., she will be teaching English literature alongside speech and debate, a combination she is excited for due to their shared skillsets. Being a first-year teacher can be overwhelming, but Lynam is confident in her research and ability to make students feel safe, welcome and eager to learn.
Sarah Landin comes from Luverne, Minn., where she served as a school social worker for 13 years. In Madison, she will work as a student adviser, a critical role designed to help students with their social, emotional and mental health. Student Advisers also work with students on building plans for their future and dual credit enrollment, a program that allows students to achieve high school and college credits simultaneously. The position seems to be a natural fit with the internships and apprenticeships already offered as each piece is specifically designed to push students to future success, she said. Landin has nothing but nice things to say about the people of Madison, and her husband has taken a job at the local hospital.