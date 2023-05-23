Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
05/22/23 06:32 CFS23-03189 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SW 10TH ST
05/22/23 06:57 CFS23-03190 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO US HIGHWAY 81 MADISON
05/22/23 07:05 CFS23-03191 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO BEST POINT DR WENTWORTH
05/22/23 07:51 CFS23-03192 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON
05/22/23 07:51 CFS23-03193 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy ZIMMERMANN DR WENTWORTH
05/22/23 08:37 CFS23-03194 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 09:50 CFS23-03195 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 10:07 CFS23-03196 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GARFIELD AVE MADISON
05/22/23 10:13 CFS23-03197 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control N EGAN AVE MADISON
05/22/23 10:21 CFS23-03198 Animal Other Information/Administrative N HARTH AVE MADISON
05/22/23 11:27 CFS23-03199 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.01122, -97.11645
05/22/23 14:08 CFS23-03200 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365
05/22/23 14:17 CFS23-03201 Pursuit Arrest MPD SB ON WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
05/22/23 14:44 CFS23-03202 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365
05/22/23 16:54 CFS23-03203 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 6TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 17:32 CFS23-03204 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
05/22/23 17:50 CFS23-03205 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 18:18 CFS23-03206 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
05/22/23 18:34 CFS23-03207 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 18:52 CFS23-03208 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 19:29 CFS23-03209 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
05/22/23 21:03 CFS23-03210 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
05/22/23 21:31 CFS23-03211 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
05/22/23 21:45 CFS23-03212 Juvenile Duplicate/Test CFS BEST POINT DR WENTWORTH
05/22/23 21:55 CFS23-03213 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
05/22/23 22:14 CFS23-03214 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH
05/22/23 22:42 CFS23-03215 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
05/22/23 23:24 CFS23-03216 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 28
