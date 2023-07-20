With numerous fatalities and an on-duty death of a first responder in the last quarter, the Local Emergency Planning Committee spoke on mental health resources available to law enforcement, firefighters and medical professionals at their meeting on Wednesday.
In April, Fred Fedeler, a Chester volunteer firefighter, died of a medical emergency while on duty. In July, there have been several fatal incidents, including a jet ski accident and a recent house fire.
Terry Reck of Wentworth Fire and Rescue said that local and state resources have been “very helpful” in assisting first responders who were at those incidents. He said local first responders have taken a beating in the past several months, and mental services have been invaluable in helping people cope.
“As far as the question that’s being asked is if we take care of our first responders, yes, we are,” Reck said. “I think the fire service, ambulance service and law enforcement service have changed their frame of mind. Back when I first started in the fire service, if something like that happened, we were told to suck it up. That’s not the answer.”
April Denholm, the 911 communications director, provided a document with information on available resources, including the South Dakota Municipal League’s first responders program. It offers three free sessions of assessment and solution planning with a counselor. There is also a toll-free hotline, addiction counseling, family support and more available through the program.
“For the longest time, the ‘f’ word was feelings,” said Kory Reck, of Dakota Ethanol and Wentworth Fire and Rescue. “It was really nice to hear some of the ones reaching out after the incidents were a lot of the newer, younger guys who had never had to deal with this stuff before…It’s good to have help right away, instead of trying to bury it.”
The attendees also discussed safety on local lakes, particularly Lake Madison. Early in July, a Harrisburg eighth-grader was struck and killed by a jet ski. Denholm said that, before the jet ski accident, a concerned parent called 911 about jet skis coming too close to swimmers, including children.
In other business on Wednesday:
— Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay said a staff member from Sen. Mike Rounds’ office reached out and said if local first responders or government organizations were trying to receive federal grants, they could reach out to the senator’s office for a letter of support.
— Denholm encouraged all first responders to continue using the Active 911 app, as required equipment for the pagers is still on back order, and some pagers might not receive the signal from the on-loan equipment.
— Attendees briefly discussed a planned upgrade to first responders’ radio systems. The switch from UHF, ultra high frequency, to VHF, very high frequency, radios will happen in Lake County in November.
— Reck said the Lake Madison Improvement Corporation is working to make certain locations around the lakes easier to identify for first responders.