Local Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Francis “Frannie” Bahr was awarded with a Quilt of Valor on Sunday.
A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt awarded to current service members or veterans who have been “touched by war,” according to the foundation's website. The national Quilts of Valor foundation began in 2003 after the founder’s son was deployed to Iraq. Each quilt is unique and has a label on the back.
“It’s kind of an honor, to be that old and to get rewarded, and for that many years,” Bahr said. “There’s not a lot of them [Korean War veterans] around.”
Bahr was nominated by his daughter, Lisa Church, and was awarded the quilt at the Madison VFW on Sunday, which was also his 95th birthday. At the ceremony, Bahr also received a plaque from the Madison American Legion.
“My dad has always been proud of serving his country, and I just thought what an honor to recognize him for his service,” Church said.
Bahr was born and raised in Madison and joined the Army in November 1950 at age 22. Starting in February 1951, he spent more than 10 months serving in Korea, mostly with the 10th Field Artillery Regiment, which he entered after receiving an injury to his side. He finished his active duty service in August 1952 but continued to serve in the Army Reserves for five years.
For his service, Bahr received a Purple Heart, three Bronze Star medals, a combat service medal and a United Nations service medal.
Upon his return, Bahr started farming north of Madison before taking on a few different jobs. When he retired, he had been working for the City of Madison for 15 years.
Bahr married his wife, Dorothy May Bjornson, in November 1957 when he was 27. They had three children together: Donna Salazar, Gary Bahr and Lisa Church. Dorothy died in 2022, and Salazar died in 2004. Church and Gary Bahr attended the ceremony.
In 1966, Bahr joined the Madison American Legion. According to Dan Wyatt, a member of the post, Bahr is Madison’s longest-serving American Legion member at 59 years. Bahr was also the post commander for three years in the 1980s. He is also a lifelong member of the VFW.
After opening remarks from Wyatt, Quilts of Valor volunteer Sara Fridley presented Bahr with the quilt.
“We honor you for your service in our military. We honor you for standing ready for duty wherever you were needed, knowing you could be called upon to serve in any crisis to protect us from the effects of war. The quilters know that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of lives of women and men like you, and this quilt is meant to say thank you for your sacrifices,” Fridley said. “Finally, the quilt is meant to offer comfort to you and remind you that, even though your family and friends can’t be with you at all times, your service to our country is truly appreciated.”
Fridley said the quilt was made by a Wisconsin Quilts of Valor group and was shared with the South Dakota chapter. The quilt is colored red, white and blue and features a Statue of Liberty, the U.S. Capitol building and the phrase “God Bless America” in the center.
“As of today, this quilt becomes part of your family story,” Fridley said.