Francis Bahr.jpg

LISA CHURCH and Gary Bahr present a Quilt of Valor to their father, Francis Bahr, on Sunday. Bahr, who turned 95 the same day, was awarded due to his service in the Korean War.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Local Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Francis “Frannie” Bahr was awarded with a Quilt of Valor on Sunday.

A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt awarded to current service members or veterans who have been “touched by war,” according to the foundation's website. The national Quilts of Valor foundation began in 2003 after the founder’s son was deployed to Iraq. Each quilt is unique and has a label on the back.