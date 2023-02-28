DSU Track

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Jacob Joachim competes in the weight throw at a meet in Brookings earlier this season. Joachim will compete at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Meet in Brookings on Friday. 

 Submitted photo

Prior to transferring to Dakota State University, Jacob Joachim was a freshman at Concordia (Neb.). During his lone season at Concordia, Joachim placed 10th in the discus at the 2019 GPAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

After suffering an injury, Joachim wasn’t sure if he wanted to compete anymore. A conversation with DSU track coaches Anthony Drealan and Alex Glover changed his mind — a decision that led Joachim to forge lifelong friendships and make a lifetime of memories.