DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Jacob Joachim competes in the weight throw at a meet in Brookings earlier this season. Joachim will compete at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Meet in Brookings on Friday.
Prior to transferring to Dakota State University, Jacob Joachim was a freshman at Concordia (Neb.). During his lone season at Concordia, Joachim placed 10th in the discus at the 2019 GPAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
After suffering an injury, Joachim wasn’t sure if he wanted to compete anymore. A conversation with DSU track coaches Anthony Drealan and Alex Glover changed his mind — a decision that led Joachim to forge lifelong friendships and make a lifetime of memories.
“I got hurt during my sophomore year and started having doubts about if I really wanted to be a thrower anymore,” Joachim said. “Upon transferring, Coach Glover and Drealan called me into their office and after a conversation with them, I decided to throw for DSU. What really hooked me was the teammates and friends I had met.
“They are now some of my best friends, and I couldn’t imagine my life, let alone track, without them.”
The decision to continue to compete has paid off in many ways for Joachim.
The Corsica native will compete in the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings.
Joachim will compete in the weight throw on Friday. The event is scheduled to start at noon and will mark the first time that Joachim has competed in the national meet.
“It really means a lot to me because I’ve been putting in tons of work this year and hitting personal bests in everything from the weight room to throwing,” Joachim said. “It is awesome to see all the work I have put in pay off.”
At the NSAA conference meet, Joachim hit a PR in the weight throw with a mark of 16.65 meters. That put him third overall in the meet. Joachim is hoping to set another PR this Friday when he takes center stage.
“My goals for nationals are to do my very best and hit a PR,” Joachim said. “Another goal is to beat a good friend of mine from Concordia who is also competing in the weight throw. As for outdoor season, the train isn’t going to be slowing down and I plan to qualify in hammer throw and maybe discus as well.”