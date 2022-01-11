Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/10/22 01:48 CFS22-00175 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 2ND ST

01/10/22 07:43 CFS22-00176 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD

01/10/22 09:33 CFS22-00177 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

01/10/22 09:52 CFS22-00178 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE

01/10/22 10:29 CFS22-00179 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

01/10/22 11:35 CFS22-00180 Alarm False Alarm MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/10/22 11:50 CFS22-00181 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/10/22 14:09 CFS22-00182 Agency Assist Assistance Given MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/10/22 14:18 CFS22-00183 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/10/22 15:00 CFS22-00184 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD

01/10/22 16:08 CFS22-00185 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST MADISON

01/10/22 18:28 CFS22-00186 Alarm False Alarm MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

01/10/22 18:45 CFS22-00187 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH

01/10/22 19:00 CFS22-00188 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

01/10/22 20:55 CFS22-00190 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 2ND ST CHESTER

01/10/22 20:57 CFS22-00191 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/10/22 21:22 CFS22-00192 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

01/10/22 21:35 CFS22-00193 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/10/22 21:37 CFS22-00194 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER

01/10/22 21:44 CFS22-00195 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

01/10/22 23:26 CFS22-00196 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD

01/10/22 23:26 CFS22-00197 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

Total Records: 22