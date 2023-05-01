Nineteen members of the Madison Area Retired School Personnel gathered at Nicky’s on April 25.
After lunch, President Rita Brown opened the business meeting with the flag salute. The secretary’s minutes of the Dec. 5 meeting were read and approved. The current treasurer’s report was presented and approved. It was noted that the February meeting was canceled due to weather.
Diane Spilde reported that three schools, Colman-Egan, Howard and Oldham-Ramona, participated in the Grandparents Essay Contest with the following winners: first place, Arianna Smith of Colman-Egan, second, Harper Fischer of Oldham-Ramona, and third, Cooper Koepsell of Howard.
Smith and her family will be at the June meeting where she will present her winning essay for the group.
President Brown reported that the state convention for SDRSP will be held in Deadwood on May 2-3. Four members from the local group will be attending, and three members will be providing baskets for door prizes. A motion was approved to pay registration fees for officers Brown and Barb Hyland.
Diane Olson provided information on the annual Domestic Violence Golf Tourney to be held later this year. MARSP will provide monetary support for a gift basket for raffle. The group thanked Olson for her work for this cause.
The next meeting will be held on June 26 with a sack lunch at the Prairie Village Library.
Welbon presented the group with information on a project she and her friend, Mary Hauglid, launched last year. They are both accomplished gardeners who decided to pass along their skills and knowledge. They partnered with Interlakes Community Action Head Start to accomplish this with people who may not have the opportunity or ground to garden, and “Sowing Seeds of Love” was born.
Head Start provided information to program families, resulting in 13 who signed up for the project, and provided funds for tools, seeds and help with renting community plots for those who did not have a garden plot available.
They met with 13 young families who were mentored on seed selection, preparing the garden soil, garden tools and how to use them, the benefits of gardening, how to plant seeds or bedding plants, care, watering and weeding of a growing garden, preservation and harvesting their gardens.
There were onsite visits and a canning session. The season finale was a Harvest Festival which was used as a teaching session for nutrition, introduction to foods grown but maybe not eaten before, and using everything with minimum waste.
A good reminder of the benefits of gardening: it provides help with self-esteem and accomplishment, is good for cardio, reduces stress, is a family activity and provides Vitamin D (from the sun).
“More in the garden grows than what the gardener sows,” Welbon said.
She reported that they will be doing the project again and are looking forward to mentoring more new gardeners.
In closing, she answered questions from the group and gave instructions on making seed starter boxes from recycled newspapers.