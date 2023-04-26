NANCY SABBE (seated, right), who served as the Madison Public Library's director for 44 years, was honored Monday afternoon with an open house for the new "Nancy Sabbe Room." Here, Sabbe is pictured with current and former library employees: (standing, left) Library Assistant Katie Gales-Loyd, former Children's Librarian Maxine Swanson, Programs Coordinator Amanda Hall, Systems Librarian Melanie Argo and (seated, left) former Library Assistant Pat Richardson.
The Madison Public Library has been a pillar of the city for well over a century. While much has changed since the days of the library’s founding, the staff’s dedication to enriching the community has remained consistent.
The library has employed committed individuals throughout its history, but few are as fondly remembered as Nancy Sabbe, who retired in January 2022.
Sabbe served as the library’s director for 44 years and was honored Monday with a special gift — a room in the library that will forever bear her name.
The new “Nancy Sabbe Room” is located just to the left of the library’s front desk in a space used for meetings and events.
The name change comes after a year of remodeling the room, which saw the additions of fresh paint, new carpet, tables and chairs, as well as a presentation TV, upper window shades and a card catalog organizer.
On top of this, the timing for the new room’s unveiling lined up perfectly with National Library Week (April 23-29).
“It’s just some small updates that are good for both us as staff and the community overall,” Systems Librarian Melanie Argo explained, while also speaking to the library’s motivations for the name change.
“As a staff, when we found out that Nancy was retiring, we knew we wanted to do something that would commemorate her time here,” Argo added.
“We did have a sendoff retirement party, but between the Friends of the MPL and us [the library staff], we came up with changing this to the ‘Nancy Sabbe Room.’ She spent a lot of time there over the last 44 years between board meetings, presentations and all sorts of other things, so we thought it would be a good way to say, ‘your time made an impact here’.”
Argo noted that the remodeling process for the “Nancy Sabbe Room” began with the restoration of the room’s podium. This was accomplished by local woodworker Gary Fawbush, who was also responsible for the creation of the library’s historical display cases.
“He’s done a lot of work here at the library, and he’s done an excellent job,” Argo said.
Another reason the space is a fitting choice to carry on Sabbe’s legacy is that the room was part of the massive addition to the library that was completed in 1996. Sabbe oversaw this project, with countless pictures from the construction being spread across the room’s new tables for the open house.
Visitors were able to go through these photographs at their leisure and were encouraged by staff to attach a sticky note should they recognize any of the people in them. The open house also featured a commemorative notebook where guests could share their congratulations and fond memories with Sabbe.
“It’s an honor that they even thought of this,” Sabbe said. “I certainly never expected anything like this because really, I was only doing my job all that time.”
While Sabbe remained humble in her response, the excitement of those attending the open house spoke for her.
Sabbe added that although the job had its challenges, everything was made easier through the dedication of her staff.
“There were always good people working here, and I could always depend on them for things I couldn’t do,” she said.
Originally from Fergus Falls, Minn., Sabbe moved to Madison for this job, and now she will always have a place in its history.
“I liked every part of my job,” Sabbe said. “I never got up in the morning thinking, ‘I really don’t want to go to work today.’ I loved it all.”