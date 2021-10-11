Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/10/21 00:26 CFS21-06722 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 00:48 CFS21-06723 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA

10/10/21 01:45 CFS21-06724 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

10/10/21 02:06 CFS21-06725 Medical Patient Transported EMS 225TH ST RAMONA

10/10/21 02:12 CFS21-06726 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

10/10/21 02:52 CFS21-06727 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 05:31 CFS21-06728 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942995, -97.074165

10/10/21 06:02 CFS21-06729 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81

10/10/21 09:15 CFS21-06730 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone N HARTH AVE MADISON

10/10/21 11:03 CFS21-06731 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.141907

10/10/21 12:47 CFS21-06732 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

10/10/21 12:55 CFS21-06733 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

10/10/21 13:48 CFS21-06734 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTH

10/10/21 14:34 CFS21-06735 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 15:20 CFS21-06736 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 17:08 CFS21-06737 Vehicle Stolen Report Taken MPD S UNION AVE MADISON

10/10/21 17:45 CFS21-06739 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

10/10/21 17:55 CFS21-06740 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 18:42 CFS21-06741 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

10/10/21 18:54 CFS21-06742 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 19:06 CFS21-06743 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.018848, -97.119806

10/10/21 19:48 CFS21-06744 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

10/10/21 19:56 CFS21-06745 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

10/10/21 20:08 CFS21-06746 Animal Other Referred to Partner Agency

10/10/21 21:34 CFS21-06747 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

10/10/21 21:40 CFS21-06748 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

10/10/21 21:43 CFS21-06749 24/7 Program Violation Arrest LCSO SE 9TH ST MADISON

10/10/21 22:30 CFS21-06750 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate

Total Records: 28