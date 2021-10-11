Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 11, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/10/21 00:26 CFS21-06722 Welfare Check Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON10/10/21 00:48 CFS21-06723 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA10/10/21 01:45 CFS21-06724 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON10/10/21 02:06 CFS21-06725 Medical Patient Transported EMS 225TH ST RAMONA10/10/21 02:12 CFS21-06726 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON10/10/21 02:52 CFS21-06727 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON10/10/21 05:31 CFS21-06728 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942995, -97.07416510/10/21 06:02 CFS21-06729 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 8110/10/21 09:15 CFS21-06730 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone N HARTH AVE MADISON10/10/21 11:03 CFS21-06731 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.14190710/10/21 12:47 CFS21-06732 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON10/10/21 12:55 CFS21-06733 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON10/10/21 13:48 CFS21-06734 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 459TH AVE WENTWORTH10/10/21 14:34 CFS21-06735 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON10/10/21 15:20 CFS21-06736 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON10/10/21 17:08 CFS21-06737 Vehicle Stolen Report Taken MPD S UNION AVE MADISON10/10/21 17:45 CFS21-06739 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 3410/10/21 17:55 CFS21-06740 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/10/21 18:42 CFS21-06741 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON10/10/21 18:54 CFS21-06742 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/10/21 19:06 CFS21-06743 911 Open Line Unable to Locate 44.018848, -97.11980610/10/21 19:48 CFS21-06744 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/10/21 19:56 CFS21-06745 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/10/21 20:08 CFS21-06746 Animal Other Referred to Partner Agency10/10/21 21:34 CFS21-06747 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON10/10/21 21:40 CFS21-06748 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON10/10/21 21:43 CFS21-06749 24/7 Program Violation Arrest LCSO SE 9TH ST MADISON10/10/21 22:30 CFS21-06750 911 Hang Up Unable to LocateTotal Records: 28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Domestic violence scarier than ghosts and goblins Richard Jensen Troy Trygstad Aric Stien Madison limits Dell Rapids to one touchdown Jerry Spilde Geraldine Persoon accident Highway patrol investigating fatal pickup truck crash LeRoy Hemmer Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists