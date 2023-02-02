KATIE GALES-LOYD (left) and Amanda Hall are the newest members of the Madison Public Library team. Gales-Loyd will serve as a second library assistant, and Hall has been assigned as the new program coordinator. On Thursday, library staff welcomed the two newcomers with a cake provided by the Friends of the Madison Public Library organization.
The staff at the Madison Public Library has had a busy start to the new year with children’s storytime, speaking events and a host of other activities. The public library is a staple of the Madison community and offers residents of all ages a welcoming space to read, learn or simply socialize.
To help them with their increasing workload, the library announced that two new faces have joined the team. Katie Gales-Loyd is a second library assistant, while Amanda Hall is serving as the new program coordinator.
Gales-Loyd grew up in eastern South Dakota, yet she has spent most of the last 20 years in Rapid City where she worked as a preschool teacher at the Rapid City Children’s Center for 16 years. She said the position at the Madison Public Library was brought to her attention by her mother, Mary Gales Askren, which led to her moving to Madison.
“Working in a library has kind of always been a dream of mine,” Gales-Loyd said.
Her love for reading and libraries began in childhood as she recalled books being everywhere while she was growing up.
She added that in high school, she’d spend time at the library discovering the newest releases, building relationships with the staff, and enjoying the safe and fun environment it provided. She then attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, achieving a degree in history.
Gales-Loyd said she is excited to get to know the community through her new position and is looking forward to contributing to the positive environment created by the rest of the library staff.
“I’ve only been here a few weeks now, but I’ve loved every minute,” she said.
Hall was born and raised in Wyoming but moved to Madison shortly after her family relocated here in 2019. Following that, she briefly moved back to Wyoming where she worked at a local academic library. She said that she missed Madison throughout her return to her home state and had kept a lookout for open library jobs in the area.
Once she became aware of the opening at the Madison Public Library, she said she leaped at the opportunity. Like Gales-Loyd, Hall’s affinity for the library started in her youth.
“When I was in elementary school, I had a relative who worked at the library, so I’d always go help her because I loved the library,” she said.
This love continued in high school as she worked at her town’s public library. Later, while being a stay-at-home mom, she earned her master’s degree in library and information science through the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s online program.
Hall said she is eager to add to the library’s list of programs, especially those for teens and adults. She added that her previous library job didn’t have many events, so she’s excited for that to change with her work at the Madison Public Library.
The duo’s arrival was celebrated on Thursday with a cake provided by the Friends of the Madison Public Library, an organization that assists with fund-raising and critical support for the library.
Library Director Lisa Martin said Gales-Loyd and Hall will be great additions to the Madison Public Library and that she is excited for all the new things they’ll bring to the library and the community around it.