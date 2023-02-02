Katie Gales-Loyd and Amanda Hall

KATIE GALES-LOYD (left) and Amanda Hall are the newest members of the Madison Public Library team. Gales-Loyd will serve as a second library assistant, and Hall has been assigned as the new program coordinator. On Thursday, library staff welcomed the two newcomers with a cake provided by the Friends of the Madison Public Library organization.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The staff at the Madison Public Library has had a busy start to the new year with children’s storytime, speaking events and a host of other activities. The public library is a staple of the Madison community and offers residents of all ages a welcoming space to read, learn or simply socialize.

To help them with their increasing workload, the library announced that two new faces have joined the team. Katie Gales-Loyd is a second library assistant, while Amanda Hall is serving as the new program coordinator.