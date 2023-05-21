featured Bulldogs set multiple records at Region 3A meet By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MADISON'S Lydia Nelson competes in the triple jump at the Region 3A meet in Hartford. Photo by Brennen Rupp MADISON'S Lincoln Anderson competes in the triple jump at the Region 3A meet in Hartford. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Region 3A Track and Field Meet at Hartford on Thursday, with both the boys and girls teams placing third.Aaron Hawkes took home first place in the pole vault after setting a meet and program record with a mark of 15-00. Fellow Bulldog Nathan Haselton placed third with a mark of 11-03.Audrey Nelson placed first in the high jump with a mark of 5-05. Nelson’s mark set a new meet record.Lydia Nelson placed third in the high jump with a mark of 5-01. She also placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 36-03.25.Shane Veenhoff took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.13 seconds.Parker Johnson placed second in the shot put with a toss of 49-10.Sophia and Ella Petterreins both posted a mark of 9-03 in the pole vault to tie for second place.Ellie Keller placed third in the 800-meter with a time of 2:28.83.Jessie Tappe placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:30.54.Tappe also placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:18.59.The 4x100 relay team of Caden DeVries, Sutton Bern, Johnny Skyberg and Bruce Galden placed second with a time of 44.73 seconds.Members of the Madison track and field team will be back in action at the Class A State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood in Sioux Falls starting on Thursday. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison takes home first place at Sisseton Invitational MHS seniors looking forward to journey as future educators Jensine Matson to compete for Miss South Dakota title Free Summer Matinee series returning to Dakota Cinema Bulldogs set multiple records at Region 3A meet Bickett sentenced for grand theft MHS celebrates 2023 graduation DSU names student employees of the year Law Enforcement Blotter City: PASQ’s Strategic Plan nearing final stage Follow us Facebook Twitter