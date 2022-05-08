The images remain from a lifetime ago.
“You couldn’t take care of them all,” Darrel Simon recalled on Thursday afternoon after receiving a challenge coin and commemorative pin from U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson.
Simon was one of 14 Vietnam vets to be honored at the ceremony which was held as part of the nationwide Vietnam Veteran Commemoration program.
Johnson said the objective of the program was to make up for a mistake the country made 50 years ago.
Following the ceremony, Simon talked about his experience with a MASH unit during the Vietnam War. The majority of the soldiers they saw were between 18 and 20. Some days, the bodies piled up – two or three piles nearly shoulder high, each containing 25 bodies.
“There’s never a day when I don’t think about Vietnam and pray for those who didn’t make it,” he said. “I was lucky enough to come home. I thank the good Lord every day for that.”
Simon received his commission after passing his state boards in nursing. The Hoven native had studied at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Aberdeen and had been married less than a year when he was sent to Vietnam in 1968.
He was stationed with an all-male unit in Phu Bai, north of Da Nang.
“It was an area that was pretty rough,” he said.
On the day he arrived, he was struck by the smell, which reminded him of a butcher shop, and the sound of wounded soldiers yelling, “I want to go home.”
Three things got him through that difficult year: faith, family and friends. His Catholic faith, surrendering to God, enabled him to maintain the detachment necessary to do his job.
“There you are, a silly old ‘nother human being, making the decision of who will live and who will die,” Simon recalled. The decisions were made quickly.
“You did what you were trained to do. We didn’t have time to think about it,” he said. “We had to save the ones we could.”
Those doing the immediate triage used an acronym to help them make the assessment: DIME. Delayed. Immediate. Minor. Expected. Those who were expected to die were not treated.
“We laid them back. We didn’t have the facilities to treat them,” Simon said, memory shaping his face with grief.
Those with minor injuries were set aside to treat later. Those with serious injuries which could be treated quickly were handled immediately. Treatment was briefly delayed for the more serious, life-threatening injuries.
All of them who were able to speak wanted the same thing, Simon indicated.
“Everyone wanted to go home,” he said, quoting them. “‘I want to see my wife. I want to see my baby.’ It’s the will to survive.”
He had the same desire to go home, to see his wife Patti. He had a small picture of her in his hootch, the tent with a wooden floor in which he lived with rats and occasionally poisonous snakes.
“I promised my wife I would write a letter every day and I wrote 365 letters,” Simon recounted, admitting that sometimes he would write four or five in a single day because he’d been too busy to write for several days. Each letter carried a different date, though.
The men with whom he served became the friendship network which helped to sustain him.
“You relied on each other for survival,” he said, admitting that dark humor got them through some of the bleakest days.
After returning to the country, he did not give up the health-care profession. Instead, he completed the nurse anesthetist program at the Mayo Clinic and worked for the Madison Regional Health System for 48 years.
“It’s something you never forget,” he said, speaking of his experience in Vietnam, “but it didn’t define my whole life.”
Sometimes, though, it did give him a different perspective on the injuries he saw locally. Nothing was as bad as what he had seen in Vietnam.
“If someone got their leg caught in a corn picker or their hand caught in a corn picker, I knew they were going to live. I knew they were going to be OK,” Simon explained.
Still, over the years, he has had some nightmares. In them, he’s in a plane headed for Vietnam. He becomes anxious, telling himself, “I did this once; I can’t do it again.” Then, he wakes with relief.