The Lake County Commission will hold a joint meeting with the Lake County Planning Commission at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
They are meeting to discuss an ordinance amending one passed earlier this year stating that applications for a local permit or license to operate a medical cannabis establishment would not be accepted until the state Department of Health has developed regulations. The ordinance further stated that should an application be submitted, it would be denied.
With ordinance #21-77, the county is amending county zoning ordinances to include cannabis dispensaries. The draft posted on the county’s website indicates two will be allowed in the county, neither of which can be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private school, a church, residence, public park, library, daycare facility or other cannabis dispensary.
The draft further indicates a dispensary cannot operate in a building which contains a residence or a mixed-use building with commercial and residential uses. It also cannot share premises with a business that sells alcohol or tobacco.
The hours of operation indicated in the ordinance are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Documentation of state licensure is required for all aspects of business operations.
Following the joint meeting, which will include a public hearing, the commission will convene to hear the first reading of the zoning ordinance and to hear the first reading of an ordinance creating licensing provisions for cannabis establishments.
The draft posted on the county’s website indicates a license from the county and registration from the state Department of Health will be required.
The application fee is listed at $5,000. The license must be renewed annually; the renewal fee is also listed at $5,000.
The draft indicated the license may be suspended if the license holder or an employee violates the ordinance in any way, consumes or allows another person to consume or smoke cannabis on the premises, or knowingly provides cannabis or cannabis products to an individual to whom it is unlawful to provide cannabis. The license may also be suspended if the license holder “creates or allows to be created a public nuisance.”
The draft outlines the suspension and revocation process, the appeal process, liability for violations and penalties.
Individuals may attend the meeting via Zoom. The meeting link, meeting ID and passcode are available on the agenda posted on the county website.