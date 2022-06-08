With redistricting as a result of the 2020 census, Republican incumbents running for District 8 seats in the South Dakota Legislature found themselves running in counties which were unfamiliar with their records. And, with the special legislative session in April, they had less time for campaigning.
Still, only one candidate secured a seat without having previously served in the state Legislature – Tim Reisch. However, Reisch is a familiar face to those who watch state politics. He served in Pierre under four governors, not three as previously reported.
He served in the state Department of Corrections under Gov. Bill Janklow and was appointed that department’s cabinet secretary by Gov. Mike Rounds. Under Gov. Dennis Daugaard and Gov. Kristi Noem, he served as Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard.
Reisch secured more votes than either of the other candidates running for a District 8 House seat, garnering 52% of the votes cast in rural Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake and Miner counties. In Lake County, he garnered 1,354 of the 2,532 votes cast or 53%.
“I am humbled by the results of the election and vow to work very hard to represent the citizens of District 8,” he said on Tuesday night after the ballots were counted. “I think I can be effective in Pierre and know my way around Pierre.”
Rep. John Mills has been representing District 4 in the state House. With the redistricting, he found himself working to secure votes in three new counties – Kingsbury, Lake and Miner. Overall, he won 31% of the votes cast in District 8. In Lake County, he had the weakest showing, coming in third with only 552 votes.
Going into Tuesday’s election, he did not feel he had campaigned as effectively as he would have liked. He plans to rectify that in coming months.
“I want to spend the next few months doing what I normally would have done during a campaign,” Mills said, noting that he will be working to meet with elected officials, community leaders and citizens in the counties he will represent.
He credits endorsements from conservative groups for his win on Tuesday. With no Democratic challengers, both he and Reisch secured seats in the Legislature with their primary wins.
Lecia Summerer garnered 24% of the vote in Lake County, coming in behind Reisch. However, she lost to Mills overall by 859 votes. She conceded gracefully on Tuesday night with a written statement.
“I’d like to congratulate Rep. John Mills on his re-election and also extend my best wishes to Tim Reisch as he becomes our other District 8 representative. Both of these men are excellent candidates, and our communities will be well-served by them,” she said. Summerer also noted that all three candidates ran positive campaigns, focusing on strengths, and thanked the voters who did support her candidacy. Mills also was pleased the race did not become “mean-spirited” and there were no negative mailers or advertising.