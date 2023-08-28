The Madison Bulldogs opened the football season on Friday against Dell Rapids, the top-ranked team in Class 11A. The Quarriers flexed their muscles and showcased why they are the top team with a 44-13 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Ben Brooks, Madison’s starting quarterback, threw two passing touchdowns. He also led the team with 77 rushing yards.
Shane Veenhoff reeled in six receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs. Eli Barger hauled in three receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown.
Barger led the team with 11 tackles and also picked off one pass. Veenhoff recorded eight tackles.
The Bulldogs will play their first home game of the season on Friday against Milbank. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Chester 63, Centerville 34
Centerville could not slow down Chester’s aerial attack on Friday night in Chester. The Flyers scored 63 points en route to a 63-34 victory.
Layke Wold passed for 272 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns.
Will Seeley hauled in four passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Jovi Wolf caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. Garret Hansen recorded three receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Dalton Reiff recorded eight tackles and two sacks. Jaxton Opdahl recorded seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
With the win, the Flyers improved to 2-0. They’ll look to stay perfect on Friday when they hit the road to take on Hanson.
Canistota 30, Howard 18
The Howard Tigers suffered their first setback of the season on Friday when they fell to Canistota 30-18.
“It was a game of momentum shifts throughout the night,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “We had a chance to take control of the game, but we just couldn’t seem to get the lead back in the second half. We came out after halftime and really executed a nice drive. Then we gave up a kickoff return for a TD. We ran the ball better tonight, but we stalled on a few drives that would have given us a chance at that end.”
Taiden Hoyer passed for 161 yards for the Tigers. Karsyn Feldhaus rushed for 92 yards. Tate Miller rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown; he also scored one receiving touchdown. Jackson Remmers scored one receiving touchdown.
With the loss, the Tigers are now 1-1. They’ll look to pick up their second win of the season on Friday when they hit the road to face Kimball/White Lake.