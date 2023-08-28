Madison

MADISON'S Carson Wolf carries the ball against Dell Rapids on Friday. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs opened the football season on Friday against Dell Rapids, the top-ranked team in Class 11A. The Quarriers flexed their muscles and showcased why they are the top team with a 44-13 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

Ben Brooks, Madison’s starting quarterback, threw two passing touchdowns. He also led the team with 77 rushing yards.