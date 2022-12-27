Summit Carbon Solutions project map

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS' proposed pipeline covers 2,000 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Throughout these five states, 32 ethanol plants have partnered with SCS to serve as capture facilities, with an underground sequestration storage site to be established in North Dakota. 

(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the proposed five-state pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This issue will cover background information and the project’s promised benefits, with the perspectives of Dakota Ethanol and local landowners to be discussed in subsequent issues.)

Headquartered in Ames, Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) was established in early 2021. Since then, the company has been making progress toward the creation of what would be the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.