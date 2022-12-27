SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS' proposed pipeline covers 2,000 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Throughout these five states, 32 ethanol plants have partnered with SCS to serve as capture facilities, with an underground sequestration storage site to be established in North Dakota.
(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the proposed five-state pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This issue will cover background information and the project’s promised benefits, with the perspectives of Dakota Ethanol and local landowners to be discussed in subsequent issues.)
Headquartered in Ames, Iowa, Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) was established in early 2021. Since then, the company has been making progress toward the creation of what would be the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.
“Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers and strengthen the ag economy that is so critical to families and communities across the Midwest,” Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said.
The $4.5 billion project is currently designed to encompass approximately 2,000 miles of pipeline across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska (474.93 in S.D.). Funding was obtained through partnerships with 32 ethanol plants throughout these five states, including Lake County’s Dakota Ethanol.
The pipeline itself will be placed four feet underground and will be constructed with externally coated high-strength steel specifically designed to accommodate the immense pressure of traveling carbon dioxide. Wall thickness will range from 0.189 to 0.75 inches, with diameters ranging from four to 24 inches.
Despite controversy from local landowners, the project is promising economic, agricultural and environmental benefits for the 82 counties involved. Another promised benefit is a drastic reduction in the carbon footprint of ethanol production, as well as enhancing the long-term economic viability of the ethanol and agricultural industries at large.
SCS plans to accomplish this by capturing and compressing carbon dioxide from these plants rather than releasing it directly into the atmosphere. It will then be channeled through the pipeline for permanent storage a mile underground at a geologic sequestration site in North Dakota.
According to studies performed by the Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE), North Dakota has roughly 250 billion tons of storage capacity below ground, enough to store all carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. for the next 50 years.
SCS states that it anticipates capturing, transporting and safely storing 12 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, the equivalent of removing emissions from 2.6 million combustion engine vehicles.
As far as agricultural benefits, one of the most attractive prospects is that the ethanol produced by SCS’s 32 partner facilities could become a net-zero fuel by 2030. Net-zero is achieved when a balance is reached between the amount of greenhouse gases produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.
SCS believes this will allow these ethanol plants to sell their product at a premium price to the blooming number of states and countries adopting low-carbon fuel standards.
Additionally, ethanol is among the Midwest’s largest commodities, supporting around 360,000 jobs nationwide and contributing nearly $50 billion to the U.S. annual GDP. On top of this, ethanol plants account for the purchase of half of all U.S. produced corn.
SCS said the project will continue to strengthen this marketplace for farmers, while maintaining strong land and commodity prices. SCS is also promising the creation of around 14,000 temporary jobs throughout construction and around 300 permanent positions once fully operational.
These numbers were provided as part of a study from the Ernst & Young accounting firm. The study also states that SCS will pay an average of $930,000 in new property taxes annually to every county where the project is located, with Lake County set to receive around $1,007,000.
Currently, SCS has its eyes on a starting construction date in 2023, with the project set for completion in 2024. However, this timeline is heavily contingent on whether they can gather full support from local landowners, many of whom have deep-seated concerns.
According to an Agweek article from Jeff Beach on Dec. 20, about 70 different lawsuits between South Dakota landowners and SCS will hit the courts in 2023, adding to the tension for the project’s starting date. Landowners are also wary of the looming prospect of eminent domain.
Earlier in December, SCS Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell stated during an interview with E&E News that while SCS would like to avoid the use of eminent domain, it’s not entirely off the table.
SCS’s preferred method is through easement agreements, which are contracts that allow them to utilize a landowner’s property after paying them a fee. On Nov. 8, they crossed the 50% mark in easements for the entire project, with Lake County reaching 82% as of Dec. 19.
This process has seen partnerships with nearly 2,100 landowners and spans an approximate number of 3,400 easements signed. So far, SCS has distributed over $200 million to participating landowners.
Time will tell if SCS can deliver on its promises, yet for now, the project is steadily moving forward.