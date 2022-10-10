Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/09/22 01:50 CFS22-06575 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/09/22 01:50 CFS22-06575 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 02:36 CFS22-06576 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
10/09/22 03:21 CFS22-06577 Suspicious Smell/Odor Hazard Control or Containment MFD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 04:03 CFS22-06578 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 11:10 CFS22-06579 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH SF MADISON
10/09/22 11:24 CFS22-06580 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
10/09/22 11:31 CFS22-06581 Motorist Assist Referred to Partner Agency I 29 SB
10/09/22 11:40 CFS22-06582 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 EMS 447TH AVE RAMONA
10/09/22 12:57 CFS22-06583 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 14:02 CFS22-06584 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/09/22 14:28 CFS22-06585 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/09/22 14:41 CFS22-06586 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 15:59 CFS22-06587 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 16:27 CFS22-06588 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS 462ND AVE WENTWORTH
10/09/22 17:24 CFS22-06589 Alarm Medical Unit Cancelled Enroute EMS N DIVISION AVE MADISON
10/09/22 18:32 CFS22-06590 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON
10/09/22 19:30 CFS22-06591 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/09/22 19:46 CFS22-06592 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON
10/09/22 19:49 CFS22-06593 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 235TH ST MADISON
10/09/22 21:02 CFS22-06594 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/09/22 21:08 CFS22-06595 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
10/09/22 21:32 CFS22-06596 Animal Loose Information/Administrative US HWY 81 MADISON
10/09/22 22:22 CFS22-06597 Welfare Check Referred to Partner Agency W GLENN AVE COLTON
10/09/22 22:47 CFS22-06598 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
10/09/22 23:10 CFS22-06599 MVA Information/Administrative SD HWY 34 MADISON
10/09/22 23:14 CFS22-06600 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
Total Records: 26
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.